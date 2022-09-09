Texas begins a three-game home series with Toronto and the debut of No. 1 prospect Josh Jung at third base.

The Texas Rangers will start a three-game home series with the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at Globe Life Field. The Rangers announced before the game that the field’s roof will be open.

More importantly, the game marks the debut of No. 1 prospect Josh Jung at third base. In fact, the Rangers will have three rookies in the starting lineup, as Josh Smith returns from Triple-A Round Rock and will start in left field, while Bubba Thompson slides over to right field. Jung’s debut is the most hotly-anticipated by a Rangers prospect since the debuts of Joey Gallo and Nomar Mazara.

The Rangers (59-77) officially activate both Jung and Smith before the game. To make room, the Rangers moved Brad Miller to the injured list and officially sent infielder Ezequiel Duran to Triple-A Round Rock, a move the Rangers tweeted out on Thursday.

Texas is coming off a 1-6 road trip and is 8-14 under interim manager Tony Beasley.

Toronto Blue Jays (76-60) at Texas Rangers (59-77)

Sept. 9, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 7:05 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.37)

Vs.

TOR: RHP Ross Stripling (7-4, 3.03)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

Friday:

INF Josh Jung (No. 6) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)

INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip strain

Thursday:

INF/OF Josh Smith recalled from Round Rock (AAA)

INF Ezequiel Duran optioned to Round Rock (AAA)

Rangers Injury List:

OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return and pitched a batting practice session on Wednesday in Houston.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock this weekend.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Barlow will throw off a mound on Wednesday.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Blue Jays – TV: SNET, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Blue Jays – Radio: SN590

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

C Jonah Heim

DH Kole Calhoun

CF Leody Taveras

3B Josh Jung

LF Josh Smith

LF Bubba Thompson

-

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup

CF George Springer

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

SS Bo Bichette

DH Alejandro Kirk

3B Matt Chapman

LF Raimel Tapia

2B Santiago Espinal

C Danny Jansen

RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

