GAME PREVIEW: Josh Jung Set to Make Rangers Debut vs. Toronto
The Texas Rangers will start a three-game home series with the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at Globe Life Field. The Rangers announced before the game that the field’s roof will be open.
More importantly, the game marks the debut of No. 1 prospect Josh Jung at third base. In fact, the Rangers will have three rookies in the starting lineup, as Josh Smith returns from Triple-A Round Rock and will start in left field, while Bubba Thompson slides over to right field. Jung’s debut is the most hotly-anticipated by a Rangers prospect since the debuts of Joey Gallo and Nomar Mazara.
The Rangers (59-77) officially activate both Jung and Smith before the game. To make room, the Rangers moved Brad Miller to the injured list and officially sent infielder Ezequiel Duran to Triple-A Round Rock, a move the Rangers tweeted out on Thursday.
Texas is coming off a 1-6 road trip and is 8-14 under interim manager Tony Beasley.
Toronto Blue Jays (76-60) at Texas Rangers (59-77)
Sept. 9, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 7:05 p.m. (CDT)
Starting Pitchers
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.37)
Vs.
TOR: RHP Ross Stripling (7-4, 3.03)
-
Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:
Friday:
INF Josh Jung (No. 6) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)
INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip strain
Thursday:
INF/OF Josh Smith recalled from Round Rock (AAA)
INF Ezequiel Duran optioned to Round Rock (AAA)
Rangers Injury List:
OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.
P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return and pitched a batting practice session on Wednesday in Houston.
P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock this weekend.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Barlow will throw off a mound on Wednesday.
OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.
C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.
P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.
Follow the Game
TV
Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Blue Jays – TV: SNET, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio/Internet
Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270
Blue Jays – Radio: SN590
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
1B Nathaniel Lowe
C Jonah Heim
DH Kole Calhoun
CF Leody Taveras
3B Josh Jung
LF Josh Smith
LF Bubba Thompson
-
Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup
CF George Springer
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
SS Bo Bichette
DH Alejandro Kirk
3B Matt Chapman
LF Raimel Tapia
2B Santiago Espinal
C Danny Jansen
RF Jackie Bradley Jr.
