Josh Jung isn’t the only young Texas Rangers prospect making his way to Arlington.

The Rangers made a flurry of moves on Thursday, one of which was officially calling up Jung, their No. 1 prospect. But the Rangers also recalled infielder Josh Smith from Triple-A Round Rock. Smith played some third base and outfield for Texas earlier this season.

Along with calling up Jung and Smith, the Rangers designated outfielder Kole Calhoun for assignment, optioned pitcher John King to Round Rock and moved outfielder Brad Miller to the 15-day injured list with a right hip injury.

The move may bring an end to Calhoun’s time with Texas. The former Gold Glove outfielder signed a one-year contract in the offseason, with a club option for 2023. Calhoun is batting just .207 with 12 home runs and 47 RBI. He’s been a consummate teammate all season, even moving to left field to allow Adolis Garcia to move to right when Leody Taveras was called up to play center field.

But Smith’s recall likely means the Rangers want to give him a longer look in left field, leaving Calhoun the odd man out. He also missed 17 games with a right heel irritation in August.

Smith played 50 games with the Rangers and hit .218 with one home run and 12 RBI. He’s one of the fastest players in the organization, with his one home run being an inside-the-park job against Oakland.

With the Express, Smith played 55 games and hit .290 with six home runs and 45 RBI.

Miller heads to the IL with a .212 batting average, along with seven home runs and 32 RBI.

King returns to Round Rock with a 1-3 record and a 4.58 ERA. He gave up three hits and two runs in the Rangers’ loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

Jung held a press conference for Jung on Thursday during the team’s day off.

With Triple-A Round Rock, Jung batted .273/.321/.525/.846 with six home runs and 24 RBI in 99 plate appearances. He was recently name the Rangers’ top player of August at Round Rock after hitting .311 with a .998 OPS for the month.

