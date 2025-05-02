After Hot Start, Texas Rangers Given Disappointing Rating to End April
April is in the rear-view mirror now for the Texas Rangers and the rest of baseball, and plenty of trends are starting to emerge. For the boys in Arlington, it’s been pretty obvious.
All arms, no bats.
The Rangers excited the month in the thick of the American League West race, even leading the division for a while, but there are still plenty of questions as the season moves into May.
The MLB experts at ESPN.com graded all 30 clubs in April and, while the Rangers are passing, they’re definitely not on the honor roll. Texas received a C+.
The Rangers record is hovering above .500 and they've played one of the more difficult schedules so far, but until a 15-run explosion on Tuesday, the offense had been near the bottom in the majors in runs, so it's still hard to draw an angle on this team, given the offense was also weak in 2024.- ESPN.com
Yes, the expectation internally from the Rangers is that eventually, the bats will wake up. There are too many proven hitters for that not to happen. But more than a month of games is a pretty good sample size and, so far, the struggles at the plate far outweigh any bright spots.
Texas manager Bruce Bochy has tried juggling the lineup, including moving Marcus Semien out of the leadoff role, but little has worked.
The mound is another story. Texas is sporting the lowest starters’ ERA in franchise history after 31 games, with several pitchers among the MLB’s best so far. Pitching is the sole reason the Rangers are even hanging around.
The top three starters have been outstanding, however, as Nathan Eovaldi has dominated with a 2.11 ERA and an absurd 46-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, Tyler Mahle has ridden a low BABIP to a league-leading 1.14 ERA and Jacob deGrom is rounding into form with just three runs allowed over his past three starts. The bullpen looked like a huge issue heading into the season but has been very good (at least until Wednesday's ninth-inning implosion). If the bullpen keeps it going, this team should remain in contention in the AL West.- ESPN.com
Other grades of note in the AL West: Seattle Mariners (B+), Athletics (B), Houston Astros (B-) and Los Angeles Angels (D-).
The Rangers (16-16) open a three-game series against the AL West-leading Mariners (18-12) on Friday night at Globe Life Field.