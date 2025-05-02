Inside The Rangers

After Hot Start, Texas Rangers Given Disappointing Rating to End April

In terms of grades, the Texas Rangers are passing despite their uneven showing in April.

Art Garcia

May 1, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis García (53) adjusts his socks after he catches a fly ball hit by Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (not pictured) during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
April is in the rear-view mirror now for the Texas Rangers and the rest of baseball, and plenty of trends are starting to emerge. For the boys in Arlington, it’s been pretty obvious.

All arms, no bats.

The Rangers excited the month in the thick of the American League West race, even leading the division for a while, but there are still plenty of questions as the season moves into May.

The MLB experts at ESPN.com graded all 30 clubs in April and, while the Rangers are passing, they’re definitely not on the honor roll. Texas received a C+.  

The Rangers record is hovering above .500 and they've played one of the more difficult schedules so far, but until a 15-run explosion on Tuesday, the offense had been near the bottom in the majors in runs, so it's still hard to draw an angle on this team, given the offense was also weak in 2024.

ESPN.com

Yes, the expectation internally from the Rangers is that eventually, the bats will wake up. There are too many proven hitters for that not to happen. But more than a month of games is a pretty good sample size and, so far, the struggles at the plate far outweigh any bright spots.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy has tried juggling the lineup, including moving Marcus Semien out of the leadoff role, but little has worked.  

The mound is another story. Texas is sporting the lowest starters’ ERA in franchise history after 31 games, with several pitchers among the MLB’s best so far. Pitching is the sole reason the Rangers are even hanging around.

The top three starters have been outstanding, however, as Nathan Eovaldi has dominated with a 2.11 ERA and an absurd 46-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, Tyler Mahle has ridden a low BABIP to a league-leading 1.14 ERA and Jacob deGrom is rounding into form with just three runs allowed over his past three starts. The bullpen looked like a huge issue heading into the season but has been very good (at least until Wednesday's ninth-inning implosion). If the bullpen keeps it going, this team should remain in contention in the AL West.

ESPN.com

Other grades of note in the AL West: Seattle Mariners (B+), Athletics (B), Houston Astros (B-) and Los Angeles Angels (D-).

The Rangers (16-16) open a three-game series against the AL West-leading Mariners (18-12) on Friday night at Globe Life Field.

Published
Art Garcia
ART GARCIA

Art Garcia (@ArtGarcia92) has watched, wondered and written about those fortunate few to play games since the 1990s. Award-winning stops at NBA.com, Fort Worth Star-Telegram and San Antonio Express-News dot a career that includes extensive writing for such outlets as ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSports.com, The Sporting News, among others. He is a former professor of sports reporting at UT Arlington and continues to work in the communications field. Garcia began covering the Dallas Mavericks right around Mark Cuban purchasing the club in 2000. The Texas A&M grad has also covered the Cowboys, Rangers, TCU, Big 12, Final Fours, countless bowl games, including the National Championship, and just about everything involving a ball in Texas.

