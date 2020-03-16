Inside The Rangers
Amaranthus: Keep Calm and Sports On

Chris Halicke

It is an unprecedented time in our world. With sports at a stand still amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's important to stay safe, be kind, and be positive.

In the featured video above, our Bri Amaranthus (CowboysSI.com, DallasBasketball.com, InsideTheRangers.com) gives all of us some encouraging words in a tough time.

"Life without sports. This last week has been unprecedented and overwhelming," Amaranthus says. "Sports brings us together as a community, it completely connects us. That's why I've spent my entire career in sports media because I love that connection that sports brings for people. That's what we need right now."

We are living in a surreal time that is taking different turns left and right. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending limiting large gatherings of people for eight weeks. Eric Johnson, the mayor of the city of Dallas, is closing all bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, theaters, and gyms for the next seven days. Restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery only. 

What's going on is bigger than the world of sports, but that doesn't mean we can't forget about the players and teams that fans cheer for and support. Sports Illustrated is committed to bringing you content, regardless of the hiatus the sports world has been forced into. 

As Bri said, be kind to each other. Encourage each other. Above all, stay safe and healthy. We'll get through this, one way or another. 

