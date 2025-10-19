Analyzing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien's Chances of Winning AL Gold Glove
On Wednesday morning, the MLB announced the finalists for the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists. The Texas Rangers have five finalists which was the third most in the MLB.
Corey Seager and Marcus Semien were listed for their respective positions. Seager is highly accomplished over the course of his 11-year career. He is a two-time World Series MVP, four-time All-Star, and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner. However, he has never won a Gold Glove.
Semien is eyeing his second career Gold Glove award. Despite his struggles at the plate, he turned in a strong year on the defensive end. He's come a long way from his defensive woes early in his career with the Athletics.
Competing with Seager for the AL shortstop gold glove is Taylor Walls of the Tampa Bay Rays, and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals. At second base alongside Semien is Andres Gimenez of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Luis Rengifo of the Los Angeles Angels.
Let's take a look at the Rangers' infielders chances of winning a gold glove.
Corey Seager's Chances of Winning Gold Glove
Per Rangers PR, among A.L. shortstops with 800+ innings played, Seager's .988 fielding percentage was the highest. He made just four errors in 340 total chances. He took a huge leap on the defensive end from 2024.
According to FanGraphs, Seager set a career-high 16 defensive runs saved. That is 12 more than his total all of last season. However, his competitor Walls had the most defensive runs saved with 17.
Witt Jr. is aiming to receive his second straight Gold Glove. He led all players in outs above average with 24, surpassing his total from last year with 15. His .983 fielding percentage barely trails Seager.
All of these players had tremendous years on the defensive end, and while Seager can build a strong case, it feels like this is Witt's award to lose. Seager missed 60 games this season and Witt is one of the premier players in the league.
Regardless of the outcome, the Rangers shortstop had an excellent year on defense and hopefully he can carry that over in 2026.
Marcus Semien's Chances of Winning Gold Glove
Per Rangers PR, Semien paced A.L. second baseman in fielding percentage with .996. He committed two errors in 493 total chances. He also led qualified A.L. second baseman with five defensive runs saved.
Semien's biggest weakness early in his career was his defense. He put those doubts to rest when he won a Gold Glove in 2021 with the Blue Jays. Since arriving to Texas, his availability and defensive prowess has been his biggest strengths.
His top competitor will be Gimenez. He's won three straight Gold Gloves and has led the MLB in outs above average (62) since the start of the 2022 season according to FanGraphs. However, he missed 61 games this season and made the same amount of errors as Semien.
Rengifo played all around the diamond in 2025, including 68 starts at second base and 63 at third base. He finished with a .988 fielding percentage and had four outs above average.
Semien has pretty high odds to secure his second Gold Glove. The numbers speak for themselves and he's built a reputation as an above average defender.
Rawlings will announce the 2025 Gold Glove Award winners on November 2nd at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.