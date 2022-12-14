Andrew Benintendi is one of many free agent options as the Rangers look for help in the batting order and in the outfield.

The Texas Rangers are still looking for a middle-of-the-order bat and could fill that spot by also addressing a full-time player in left field.

ESPN.com believes the right fit for the Rangers is free-agent outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

Why?

The story noted that the Rangers have addressed most of their starting pitching needs in signing Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney, along with trading for Jake Odorizzi and retaining Martín Pérez. The story also noted that the Rangers have received inquiries about a couple of young players via trade, infielders Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith. But if the Rangers wanted to spend the money to address left field, Benintendi might be a viable option.

Benintendi is just 28 years old and is coming off a 2022 in which he batted .254/.331/.404/.734 with five home runs and 51 RBI. He started the season with the Kansas City Royals before being traded to the New York Yankees.

Benintendi spent 2021 with Kansas City, where he batted .276/.324/.442/.766 with 17 home runs and 73 RBI.

His best seasons were in Boston from 2017-19, where he averaged a slash of .276/.354/.440/.794 with a total of 49 home runs and 245 RBI. In that 2017 season he was second in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

He earned a Gold Glove in 2021 and was an All-Star last season.

The Rangers have all of their outfielders under contract for 2023, including right fielder Adolis García — one of four returning Rangers with at least 25 home runs last season — and center fielder Leody Taveras. Left field is occupied by rookie Bubba Thompson, who had a solid start to his career, batting .265/.302/.312/.614 with a home run and nine RBI. Thompson’s best asset is his speed. He stole 18 bases and was one of the top base stealers in minor league baseball.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!