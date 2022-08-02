Rangers Fall to Orioles to Open Homestand

Texas loses its starting pitcher in second inning to injury and the offense struggles to put runs on the board.

It was a forgettable start to a seven-game homestand for Texas, as the Rangers fell to the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 on Monday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (46-56) were back in town after their longest road trip of the season, an 11-day, 11-game, four-city trip that started in Miami and ended in Anaheim. The Rangers went 5-6 on the trip.

Things started optimistically as the Rangers got Corey Seager back, at least at the plate. He missed three games in Anaheim with a lower left leg contusion. He was the designated hitter and was one of two Rangers to hit a solo home run on Monday. Nick Solak was the other.

Seager was also named the Rangers July Player of the Month.

The Rangers struggled against Orioles starter Spenser Watkins (4-1), who went six innings and gave up five hits and a run. He struck out five and walked none.

But he wasn’t what sent the Rangers reeling early.

In two innings the game got away from them, not the least of which because starter Jon Gray left the game after throwing 48 pitches with left side discomfort.

Gray (7-6) received a visit from Rangers manager Chris Woodward and team trainer Matthew Lucero, and, after a short discussion, the right-hander left the mound and the game. Gray went just 1 1/3 innings, giving up four hits, four runs (three earned) and a walk while striking out three.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said the injury happened in the second inning, but happened a few pitches before the offering to Santander. He said the Rangers would further evaluate Gray on Tuesday and that he's "assuming" that Gray might miss a start.

The Rangers turned to the bullpen and the Orioles took advantage, even without Trey Mancini, who was traded before the game to the Houston Astros.

The Orioles (52-51) scored six runs in the first four innings. Baltimore only had one home run — an opposite field shot by Cedric Mullins to lead off the game. But the Orioles put up four doubles, including two from Adley Rutschman. He and Ryan Mountcastle each had two RBI.

The Texas bullpen inherited a bases-loaded jam after Gray left the game, and Jose Leclerc allowed two of those inherited baserunners to score. He went 1 2/3 innings, giving up just two hits.

Garrett Richards pitched for the first time in a week, going three innings and allowed four hits, two runs and a walk while striking out two. Brett Martin picked up two innings of relief, giving up two hits and a run, with a strikeout. Dennis Santana wrapped up the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Rangers did not use two of their top bullpen assets in Brock Burke and Matt Moore, theoretically to save them for the rest of the series.

The Rangers continue the homestand on Tuesday with a 7:05 p.m. game with Baltimore. Spencer Howard is expected to start for the Rangers. Texas wraps up the series at 1:05 Wednesday with Martín Pérez on the hill.

