Coach Igor! Texas Rangers Legend Juan González To Manage Team Puerto Rico At WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup
Juan González is headed to the diamond this winter.
González, a two-time American League MVP as a member of the Texas Rangers, will manage Puerto Rico in WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup and Premier12, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The organization confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon.
It's an honor to have him. His knowledge of the game and leadership are what we need to endure a challenging international season.- President José Daniel Quiles
Nicknamed Igor, Gonzalez became an MLB fixture while playing for the Rangers to start his career. During his first 10 seasons in Arlington, the power-hitting outfielder participated in two All-Star Games, earned five Silver Slugger Awards and led the American League in home runs twice.
Gonzalez rejoined Texas following one-year stints with Detriot and Cleveland from 2002-03. In 2002, he hit .282 with eight home runs and 35 RBI in 70 games. A year later, he smacked 24 homers with 70 RBI to go along with a .294/.329/.572 slash line and a .901 OPS.
Gonzalez was a member of Team Puerto Rico's coaching staff at the 2017 and 2023 World Baseball Classic. He later managed Team Puerto Rico to win the Central American and Caribbean Games 2018, along with the Pan American Games 2019.
He also managed Team Puerto Rico at the WBSC Premier12 2019 and the WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup 2022.
The WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup is scheduled from September 6-15 in Shaoxing, China. Team Puerto Rico, which ranks No. 12 in the world, will compete in Group A and face off against No. 1 Japan, No. 11 Australia, No. 13 Colombia, No. 18 Great Britain and No. 24 China.
According to the WBSC website, the Premier12 is scheduled for November 9-24. Puerto Rico will compete in Group B in Guadalajara and Tepic (Mexico), and will take No. 2 Mexico, No. 3 USA, Venezuela, Netherlands, and No. 10 Panama.