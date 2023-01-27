The former Texas Rangers pitcher is attempting a comeback after not pitching each of the last two seasons.

Former Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels reportedly worked out for Major League teams in Arlington on Friday as part of his comeback efforts.

The New York Post originally reported his intent to try to return in December. The Post reported on Twitter on Friday that Hamels looks “insanely good” and was throwing in the 88-91 mph range.

Hamels, 38, hasn’t pitched in the Majors since the 2020 season when he threw for Atlanta, going 0-1 in one start. Hamels did sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, but an arm injury prevented him from playing.

Rangers fans know Hamels from his time with Texas from 2015-18

The Rangers acquired Hamels in a trade on July 31, 2015, as they were looking to bolster their rotation for a playoff drive. The Rangers received Hamels and Jake Diekman for Matt Harrison, Nick Williams, Jorge Alfaro, Jake Thompson, Alec Asher and Jerad Eickhoff.

The move paid off in 2015, as Hamels went 7–1 in 12 starts with a 3.66 ERA to help the Rangers win the American League West.

Hamels played the next two full seasons for the Rangers, going 15-5 in 2016 and earning an All-Star appearance, and going 11-6 in 2017 in a season cut short by injury. In 2018, Hamels went 5-9 for Texas before he was dealt to the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline for Eddie Butler, Rollie Lacy and Alexander Ovalles.

Hamels won the 2008 World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies, earning World Series MVP honors that season. The four-time All-Star went 163-122 for his career.

Hamels may not be an option for the Rangers at this point. This offseason Texas re-signed Martín Pérez to a one-year qualifying offer, while signing former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom to a five-year contract, Andrew Heaney to a two-year deal and Nathan Eovaldi to a three-year deal. The Rangers also traded for Atlanta starter Jake Odorizzi. Jon Gray, who joined the Rangers last season as a free agent, rounds out the six veteran starters the Rangers have under contract.

