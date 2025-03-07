Former MLB Executive Highlights Best Moves Texas Rangers Made This Offseason
Heading into the 2025 MLB regular season, the Texas Rangers look to have one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the game.
If a few breaks go their way after their 2024 campaign was marred by injuries and ineffective play, they are going to be a very tough team to beat.
President of baseball operations and general manager Chris Young did a great job of identifying needs on the roster and aggressively pursuing upgrades to fill them.
He deserves a lot of credit for the work he did overhauling the bullpen with Kirby Yates, David Robertson, Jose Leclerc and Andrew Chafin all hitting free agency. The team is lacking an experienced closer, but they are confident with the group that has been put together.
It was shrewd to rebuild the bullpen with veterans on one-year deals knowing there is help on the way in the minor league system.
But, the best move the team made, in the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) was infusing some power into their lineup.
The additions of first baseman Jake Burger and designated hitter Joc Pederson will make what was already a productive lineup that much tougher for opposing pitchers to navigate during the year.
“It was a tie between the trade for Jake Burger and the signing of Joc Pederson. Last season, the duo hit a combined 52 home runs; they will significantly lengthen the Rangers’ lineup,” the former MLB executive wrote.
Acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade, Burger is going to be taking over at first base for Nathaniel Lowe, who was shipped to the Washington Nationals.
Whatever the team is losing in defense and on-base skills with Lowe’s departure will be made up for in raw power.
Burger has already hit 72 home runs in his career, possessing an elite 5.4% home run rate - the league average is 3.1%.
It has been on full display during spring training, where Burger has already hit two long balls in 18 at-bats.
Pederson has turned himself into one of the best platoon players in baseball, mashing right-handed pitching.
He produced at an All-Star level when facing off against righties with a slash line of .281/.392/.531 in 407 plate appearances. 22 home runs were hit to go along with 16 doubles and one triple, 56 runs scored and 60 RBI.
Their additions are going to greatly improve the team’s offensive ceiling.
There are no weak points in the projected lineup that also features Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford and Josh Jung.