Former Rangers Reliever Seeking Absurd Salary to Return to Baseball
The Texas Rangers re-worked their bullpen this past offseason and in doing so, let a prolific reliever walk in free agency.
That same player is now looking for a high salary to sign with a new team and come back to baseball.
David Robertson — who was a quality set-up man for the Rangers a year ago — is still waiting for someone to sign him. Given his contract demands, he probably won't be returning to Texas.
David Robertson's Contract Demand
USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently reported that 16-year MLB veteran David Robertson told interested teams that he was looking for a one-year, $15 million deal and won't be signing a contract until he "receives a strong offer."
Seeing as though he just recently turned 40, it makes sense that he wouldn't be rushing back to baseball. He's had a long career and retirement would be more than understandable.
If he doesn't get his wish of an offer, he will end at 21.7 bWAR with a 2.91 ERA and 177 career saves. He was a member of the 2009 World Series Champion New York Yankees team and was a 2011 All-Star.
Given that he's 40 years old, it makes sense that teams would be reticent to put that kind of money down for the right-hander.
If his one season with the Rangers was any indication, though, he still has plenty left in the tank.
At 39, he posted a 3.00 ERA with a 1.111 WHIP and 12.4 K/9. His Stuff+ numbers were up from the few years. Durability wasn't an issue as he pitched a career-high 72.0 innings of work.
Texas isn't exactly one of the top contending teams in baseball, but their bullpen is in need of work, especially with 39-year-old right-hander Chris Martin on the injured list.
As a staff, they have 4.08 ERA, which ranks No. 18 in the league. They only have three relievers that are reliable right now in Martin, Robert Garcia and Hoby Milner. Everyone else has an ERA north of 4.00.
The problem with Texas is that the Rangers do not want to go above the first tax threshold in payroll. Signing Robertson would require them to do so.
The Rangers are still within striking distance in the AL West. They are still in the race for a postseason spot and could use his help. But the $15 million price tag might be too rich for their blood right now.