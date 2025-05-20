Inside The Rangers

Former Rangers Free Agent Star Reliever Reportedly Being Approached By NL Team

The Texas Rangers chose to let this player go, now he may end up on a World Series contender.

Michael Brauner

The Texas Rangers made some major moves this offseason in order to try to rebuild their bullpen, an area which was a major weakness last season.

Though the attempt was admirable and things have improved, the Rangers' relievers are still no better than middle of the pack. In 2024, Texas was ranked No. 26 in baseball in bullpen ERA with an ugly figure of 4.41.

Through nearly two months of 2025, they rank 16th in the same category with an ERA of 3.91.

One player they chose not to bring back following a career season however is finally starting to generate some buzz on the free agent market.

Phillies Reaching Out to Former Rangers Star David Robertson

Even though David Robertson turned 40 years old in early April, he demonstrated an ability last season with Texas to still perform at the highest level.

With a 3.00 ERA and 1.111 WHIP along with one of the highest K/9 rates of his 16-year career, Robertson demonstrated he still has it, though he remained unsigned through the offseason likely due to a desire for a multi-year deal.

As teams get desperate, Robertson is finally starting to pick up some steam in the headlines once again.

According to a report from MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Philadelphia Phillies reached out to Robertson last week even before their closer, Jose Alvarado, was suspended for the next 80 games and the postseason after a positive test for exogenous testosterone.

The Phillies are far from the only team in need of bullpen help and Robertson not ending up with a team coming off a very solid season never felt likely.

At this point in the season, teams have figured out their strengths and weaknesses, and perhaps those who were unwilling to commit to Robertson may be more willing to do so now.

Not only that, but if Robertson decides he wants to get out there, it's possible he will have softened his demands as well.

At this point, it would be a minor surprise to see Texas attempt to bring him back, but if the market heats back up, there's no reason to believe it's impossible.

