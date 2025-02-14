Former Texas Rangers All-Star Lands Deal With Chicago White Sox With Invite to Camp
With their first round pick in the 2012 MLB Draft, the Texas Rangers selected slugger Joey Gallo.
One of the most highly-touted prospects in the game for three years, he made his much-anticipated Major League debut on June 2, 2015 against the Chicago White Sox.
He had some very productive years for the Rangers, earning a spot on the All-Star team in 2019 and 2021. Gallo also won two Gold Glove Awards during his time in Texas, in 2020 and 2021.
But, since the team traded him to the New York Yankees in 2021, he has struggled to reach the same level of production he did while with the Rangers.
Gallo has bounced around the MLB since, as the Yankees traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. That was just the beginning of his travels as he was a member of the Minnesota Twins in 2023 and then the Washington Nationals in 2024.
Now, he will be looking to earn a roster spot for the 2025 season with the team that he made his Major League debut against.
As shared by Daryl Van Schouwen, a White Sox beat reporter for the Chicago-Sun Times, the veteran slugger has agreed to a minor league deal with the team and has received a non-roster invite to spring training.
Given the current shape of the rebuilding franchise, there is certainly a chance that Gallo could earn a roster spot if he performs well in camp.
Chicago currently doesn’t have a backup first baseman projected for their bench, a role that he could fill. He also has experience playing all three outfield spots, offering some versatility with his glove.
Last year with the Nationals, Gallo produced an underwhelming .161/.277/.336 slash line but did manage to hit 10 home runs and nine doubles in only 223 at-bats.
Projected to be amongst the worst teams in baseball, the White Sox will provide the veteran slugger as good of a chance as any to be on a Major League roster on Opening Day.