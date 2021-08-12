Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Former Ranger Chris Davis Announces Retirement

Baltimore Orioles' first baseman Chris Davis has announced his retirement, effective Thursday.
Author:

After spending an extended time dealing with a hip injury, including arthroscopic surgery, former Rangers' first baseman Chris Davis has announced his retirement.

READ MORE: Rangers Struggles Displayed In Rough Sixth Inning, Mariners Walk-Off With 2-1 Win

In a statement released by the Baltimore Orioles, Davis thanked the Orioles organization and ownership family:

"I want to thank the Orioles partnership group, led by the Angelos family, the Orioles organization, my teammates and coaches, The University of Maryland Children's Hospital with whom I will continue to be involved following my retirement, and, of course, Birdland. Thank you for the memories that I will cherish forever."

Davis has been out of the Orioles' lineup since May. The Orioles organization also released a statement thanking Davis for his time in Baltimore:

"The Orioles support Chris Davis as he retires from baseball today. We thank Chris for his 11 years of service to the club, to Orioles fans, and to the Baltimore community.

Athletes have the power to change lives and better their communities, and Chris and his family have done just that. We admire their dedication to those most in need, with hundreds of hours of community work completed, millions of dollars donated, and countless other charitable efforts performed, often without fanfare.

For every inning played and home run hit, hour of service completed and amount donated, the Davis family has made an immeasurable impact on our city and on Orioles baseball. We send our best wishes to Chris, his wife Jill, and their daughters Ella, Evie, and Grace, each of whom will forever be part of our Orioles family."

Recommended Articles

chris davis orioles
Play

Former Ranger Chris Davis Announces Retirement

Baltimore Orioles' first baseman Chris Davis has announced his retirement, effective Thursday.

Aug 11, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Play

Rangers Struggles Displayed In Rough Sixth Inning, Mariners Walk-Off With 2-1 Win

The Texas Rangers have had their fair share of growing pains this season, and they were epitomized on both sides of the plate in the sixth inning of Wednesday night's loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Aug 10, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin (59) and catcher Jonah Heim (28) shake hands following a 5-4 victory against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Play

Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers head into Wednesday night looking to build off their gritty victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Rangers Minor League Notes: Six Players To Frisco IL, Foscue Highlights Wave of Promotions

Davis joined the Orioles after being acquired from the Texas Rangers in July of 2011. He was an important part of a five-year playoff stretch for the Orioles, including an American League East division title, two Americal League Wild Card appearances, and the most wins in the American League from 2012-2016. 

While playing in Texas, Davis earned the nickname "Crush Davis" by local media and fans, a play on "Crash Davis" from the movie Bull Durham.

Davis played for the Rangers from 2008 until his trade to the Orioles in 2011. He appeared in 266 games for the Rangers, hitting 42 home runs, batting .248 with an on-base percentage of .300, slugging percentage of .455, and an OPS of .755.

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

chris davis orioles
News

Former Ranger Chris Davis Announces Retirement

Aug 11, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Game Day

Rangers Struggles Displayed In Rough Sixth Inning, Mariners Walk-Off With 2-1 Win

Aug 10, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin (59) and catcher Jonah Heim (28) shake hands following a 5-4 victory against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Game Day

Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Justin Foscue
Prospects

Rangers Minor League Notes: Six Players To Frisco IL, Foscue Highlights Wave of Promotions

rustygreer
News

Rangers History Today: Enshrinement of Two Fan-Favorites In Franchise Hall Of Fame

Aug 10, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) in the dugout after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Game Day

Rangers Exemplify 'Grit' In 5-4 Victory Over Mariners

May 27, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Game Day

Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Rotation Notes, Injury Report

Aug 24, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of Globe Life Park the former home of the Texas Rangers during the game between the Rangers and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers History Today: Texas' Last Game In 1994 Due To Players Strike

Mar 7, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; During the Frisco Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
News

Rangers' Double-A Frisco Hit With Multiple COVID-19 Cases