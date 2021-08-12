Former Ranger Chris Davis Announces Retirement

After spending an extended time dealing with a hip injury, including arthroscopic surgery, former Rangers' first baseman Chris Davis has announced his retirement.

In a statement released by the Baltimore Orioles, Davis thanked the Orioles organization and ownership family:

"I want to thank the Orioles partnership group, led by the Angelos family, the Orioles organization, my teammates and coaches, The University of Maryland Children's Hospital with whom I will continue to be involved following my retirement, and, of course, Birdland. Thank you for the memories that I will cherish forever."

Davis has been out of the Orioles' lineup since May. The Orioles organization also released a statement thanking Davis for his time in Baltimore:

"The Orioles support Chris Davis as he retires from baseball today. We thank Chris for his 11 years of service to the club, to Orioles fans, and to the Baltimore community. Athletes have the power to change lives and better their communities, and Chris and his family have done just that. We admire their dedication to those most in need, with hundreds of hours of community work completed, millions of dollars donated, and countless other charitable efforts performed, often without fanfare. For every inning played and home run hit, hour of service completed and amount donated, the Davis family has made an immeasurable impact on our city and on Orioles baseball. We send our best wishes to Chris, his wife Jill, and their daughters Ella, Evie, and Grace, each of whom will forever be part of our Orioles family."

Davis joined the Orioles after being acquired from the Texas Rangers in July of 2011. He was an important part of a five-year playoff stretch for the Orioles, including an American League East division title, two Americal League Wild Card appearances, and the most wins in the American League from 2012-2016.

While playing in Texas, Davis earned the nickname "Crush Davis" by local media and fans, a play on "Crash Davis" from the movie Bull Durham.

Davis played for the Rangers from 2008 until his trade to the Orioles in 2011. He appeared in 266 games for the Rangers, hitting 42 home runs, batting .248 with an on-base percentage of .300, slugging percentage of .455, and an OPS of .755.

