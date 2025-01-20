Former Texas Rangers Closer Drew Interest From Dodgers Before Marquee Signing
Former Texas Rangers closer Kirby Yates is still waiting to find a home for the 2025 MLB season.
Yates is coming off of a phenomenal showing in 2024 where he threw 61.2 innings and compiled a 1.17 ERA and 33 saves for the 2023 World Series champions. The Rangers signed Yates to a one-year, $4.5 million contract and he came through for the team despite the franchise failing to meet expectations just after winning their first franchise World Series.
At 38 years old, Yates market has been limited this winter and he has an extensive injury history. When healthy, he is prolific, as shown during his time with the San Diego Padres and most recently, Texas.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Yates had been in contact with the Los Angeles Dodgers about a potential deal that would have seen them join their already loaded roster. However, the Dodgers came to an agreement with closer Tanner Scott on a hefty and lucrative four-year and $72 million contract with $21 million deferred.
That means Yates is still continuing to look for a place to pitch this upcoming season.
The Rangers still feel like a good fit for him, and a reunion makes sense. There is familiarity with the franchise and Texas is still looking to make an addition or two to their bullpen now that their local viewing rights have been sorted with a deal from the Victory+ app.
The team has already added Chris Martin, Robert Garcia, Jacob Webb, Shawn Armstrong and Hoby Milner to the bullpen, but president of baseball operations Chris Young recently stated that more additions, internally and externally, are being looked at.
The Rangers have a revamped bullpen this winter, but bringing Yates back into the fold could be a safe and smart option in order to retain some familiarity within the unit. Especially after losing Jose Leclerc and David Robertson to free agency.
However, Yates will likely come at a price tag higher than his $4.5 million salary in 2024, a presumable sticking point for the majority of his suitors at this point in the offseason.