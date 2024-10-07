Former Texas Rangers Pitcher With History Of Substance Abuse Facing Three Charges After Arlington Crash
ARLINGTON — Former Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush, who spent nearly four years in jail or prison after pleading no contest to driving under the influence with great bodily injury when he ran over a 72-year-old motorcyclist in Florida in 2012, is back in jail.
Bush is in the Arlington jail with a $35,000 bond after being charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, and causing a collision resulting in injury late Friday night.
Police attempted to pull over Bush's 2023 Lincoln Aviator for driving erratically on Pioneer Parkway at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Bush refused to stop, police allege, and the pursuing officers lost sight of his vehicle. A few minutes later, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on East Pioneer Parkway and South Collins Street. Officers arriving on the scene noticed the same Lincoln from the incident moments earlier.
According to the police report, Bush, 38, fled the scene of the wreck but was apprehended by bystanders and held until police arrived. Police allege Bush ran a red light and hit a Chevy Silverado in the middle of the intersection before his Aviator collided with two more cars stopped at the traffic light.
Bush and the driver of the Silverado were checked at area hospitals with minor injuries, according to police. Bush refused to perform a sobriety test and refused to talk with police, police said. Investigators obtained a search warrant for a blood sample, which will be sent to a lab.
Bush did not pitch in 2024 after electing free agency in November 2023. He rejoined the Rangers in July 2023, a week after the Milwaukee Brewers released him on July 3. He participated in the club's World Series championship parade after being activated for their wild card and American League Division Series rosters. Bush, however, never appeared in a game.
The Ranger signed Bush in December 2015 after he was released from Florida prison. The former 2004 No. 1 pick by the San Diego Padres eventually earned a spot on the Rangers' roster in 2016, going 7-2 with 22 holds, a save, and 2.48 ERA in 61 2/3 innings.
Texas traded Bush to Milwaukee on Aug. 2, 2022, for second baseman Mark Mathias and left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly.
Police accused Bush of being drunk and leaving the scene of a near-fatal March 2012 accident in which a ran over the head of a 72-year-old man on a motorcycle in Charlotte County, Florida.
