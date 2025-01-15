Former Texas Rangers Star Intent on Being Starting Pitcher Despite Rumors
The Texas Rangers are looking for a closer.
That seemingly is the last piece of the puzzle they are searching for this winter as they get ready for the upcoming season where they are trying to remind everyone in the baseball world just how good they are following a disappointing showing in 2024 when they missed the playoffs and couldn't defend their World Series title.
Revamping the bullpen was at the top of the to-do list for the front office, and while they have done a good job of accomplishing that so far, there isn't a clear-cut shutdown guy to finish games.
That's why it was particularly interesting when former Rangers star Max Scherzer was being floated as a candidate to change roles at this stage of his career and become a closer.
On the surface, it makes sense.
The future Hall of Famer is 40 years old, and while he's shown an ability to be effective even when climbing up there in age, he completely hit a wall last season when he only appeared in nine games and pitched 43.1 innings due to injury.
Becoming a closer wouldn't be the worst thing, but MLB insider Jon Morosi stated that is not what Scherzer has in mind for himself.
"... I asked that question, and the answer was, 'not terribly likely,' is what I was told. Never to say never on this, but I checked with someone close to Max who said the focus is still, yes, pitching in 2025 and, to an extent, doing so as a starting pitcher," he said on MLB Network.
Scherzer has only come out of the bullpen nine times in 466 regular season appearances, while doing so five times in 30 outings during the playoffs.
He has never had a save opportunity during the 162-game schedule, but has recorded one in two tries in October.
With Scherzer reportedly looking for another starting role, that assuredly takes Texas out of running for a reunion since they already re-signed Nathan Eovaldi this winter and are hoping Jacob deGrom can finally give them a fully healthy campaign.
They might have had interest if he was looking to close games, but since that's not the case, the two sides will likely remain parted.
How the veteran's market develops will be interesting to watch.
Scherzer probably wants to go to a place where he can compete for a championship, but at his age and coming off the performance he just had, there likely aren't too many takers.
Perhaps he has to sign with a starter-needy team and be acquired at the trade deadline if he can prove he still has some gas left in the tank.