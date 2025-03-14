Former Texas Rangers World Series Winner Could Inspire New MLB Rule Change
Max Scherzer is a polarizing figure in Major League Baseball. The former Texas Rangers starter commands attention in the clubhouse and has an intimidating presence, even though he's quite personable when he's not pitching.
There may not be a better competitor in MLB, and when it comes to discussing baseball and pitching, Scherzer is the ideal person to sit down with.
He represents an old school mindset, one that longs for the days when starting pitchers were truly valued. The adage in baseball has always been that momentum is as good as the next day's starting pitcher—unless, of course, it’s a scheduled bullpen game.
The three-time Cy Young winner has come up with his solution to the starting pitcher problem in the MLB. He has termed his idea "the qualified starter." Tom Verducci covered Scherzer's idea for Sports Illustrated with the following explanation:
“If you go six innings, throw 100 pitches or give up four runs,” Scherzer says. “You achieve any one of these three, you become qualified.”
A team is penalized if it pulls its starter before one of those thresholds is reached, says Scherzer, who last year suggested five innings, 90 pitches and three runs as thresholds. He believes new rules are the only fix.
“Once you’re qualified, alright, okay, the DH gets to be in for the rest of the game,” Scherzer says. “If you’re unqualified, [the DH] has got to come out.
“Okay? If that's not enough to make the analysts upstairs keep the starter in the game, let’s talk about maybe there’s a free substitution. That way you can pinch hit or pinch run for somebody if you want to.
“If that’s not enough, okay, let’s go to extra innings. You get the baserunner. If your starter is qualified, you get the baserunner [on second base] in extra innings. If you’re not, you don’t. You know, keep upping the rules.”
“So, it’s going to take rule changes,” Scherzer says. “We’re going to have to legislate this in and/or you're going to have to start fining teams if they’re not getting their starters qualified.”
“Because the league has always wanted more offense,” he says. “How do you get more offense? Just let the starter stay in for the third time. We know it. Do you want more offense? Here you go. Just make the starter stay in. You'll get a more entertaining product. No one wants to see the starter go five innings, no runs, 75 pitches and pulled because the third time through.”
Asked if the players association would get behind a concept like the “qualified starter,” Scherzer says, “They have to. You have to address this injury bug.”
(In this piece, I will not focus on injuries, as that is the subject of a different discussion. Pitchers who throw less frequently but use maximum effort, or “burst” pitching, are more susceptible to injuries. This raises a strategic issue, as it incentivizes teams to rely heavily on their starting pitchers.
Neither MLB nor the players themselves are particularly concerned about injuries. Tommy John surgery has become quite common; in fact, it is no longer viewed as a career-ending procedure, many believe it can actually strengthen a pitcher's arm. Recently injured New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole did not secure his massive contract by not pitching with max effort, instead, they are now viewed as a part of the process.)
Part of the reason for the epidemic (the devaluation of starting pitchers) is the analytics and data suggesting that when a hitter faces four different pitchers during four at-bats, each throwing in the upper-90's with explosive breaking stuff, it's tougher than facing a starter who is tiring for the third or fourth time.
This is where Max Scherzer is most correct. Since there isn’t a strong incentive for teams to keep a starter from going through the lineup for a third time, regardless of success during the first two trips, a rule change is necessary.
Scherzer’s ideas are spot on, but I’d like to propose some modifications, additions and vetoes. If you can legislate how many times a pitcher can throw over to first base to prevent an opposing team from stealing, then no idea should be off the table. (Rickey Henderson would have stolen 200 bases under these rules, by the all-star break).
In my version, a starting pitcher can be substituted at any point. If a team wants to start the game with an "opener," that’s part of the strategy. When a relief pitcher enters the game, it eliminates the designated hitter (DH).
To explain differently, when a relief pitcher comes in, he must replace a starter on the lineup card. The DH can stay in his own spot in the orderbut then must play the field and replace the player the pitcher subbed in for, essentially an old-school double switch.
If a team opts for a bullpen game, the manager will have to navigate each relief pitcher facing three hitters without having to hit himself. This change would essentially eliminate the 13-pitcher bullpen, as each team would need more bench players for substitutions.
On the Tony Kornheiser Podcast Wednesday, Tim Kurkjian recounted a story about Baltimore Orioles Manager Earl Weaver in the late 1970s, who wanted to break camp with only seven pitchers. Weaver had four 20-game winners the previous season—Jim Palmer, Dave McNally, Mike Cuellar and Pat Dobson.
Each expected to pitch nine innings every game, so what use did Weaver have for a 13-man bullpen? General Manager Harry Dalton balked at Weaver’s request, leading the Orioles to start the season with eight pitchers.
I admire how Scherzer has taken this a step further. One of the many rule changes that has been implemented for the god in the past few years is placing the “ghost runner” on second base to start extra innings.
Many teams choose to use a bench player as a pinch runner when a player like Yasmani Grandal has made the last out. Do you have any bench players left? Are you willing to use an athletic pitcher to run? Or will you take your chances on getting Grandal home from second base?
It’s fascinating to see how the role of manager has evolved. Do you think Earl Weaver cared about analytics? What about Sparky Anderson or Joe Torre? All current and future managers can thank the Chicago Cubs for doubling manager salaries when they hired Craig Counsell. Of course, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wanted a new contract, and how about Bruce Bochy, who has three rings?
The point is, as managers and analytics continue to evolve, the role of the manager has shifted toward being a psychologist rather than a decision-maker. Front offices and analytics are the ones making key decisions now. The days of Billy Martin picking the New York Yankees lineup out of a hat are long gone.
This approach would elevate managerial strategy to the forefront and lead to more impactful decisions throughout the game. Speaking of Roberts, do you think he would take Shohei Ohtani out of the game when he's designated hitter?
Additionally, this makes Ohtani even more valuable as a pitcher. The Dodgers would need to manage their roster accordingly. Could we possibly see Ohtani playing in the outfield?
The DH makes the game more entertaining. Nobody, including Ben Sheets, wants to see a pitcher hit. Also, no one wants to see pitchers run the bases. The goal is not to get rid of the DH.
This way, teams can have their cake and eat it too. The organization decides on the strategy. Does it spend big money on a DH type, or add players that are more versatile? This might encourage more players to attempt playing both ways.
Regardless, there will be more strategy and a greater emphasis on starting pitchers going deeper into games. It’s one simple rule change without additional pitch or inning limits or goals. What works for one organization may not work for another. Every league is a copycat league. There would be more discussions, and baseball would benefit from it.