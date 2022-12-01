Skip to main content

Hall of Famer, Rangers Great Gaylord Perry Dies

Gaylord Perry was one of the first Texas Rangers players to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Gaylord Perry, the Hall of Fame pitcher who spent two different stints with the Texas Rangers, died on Thursday at the age of 84.

The New York Post reported that Perry died of natural causes.

The Texas Rangers paid their respects via social media.

Perry spent 22 years in Major League Baseball and was one of the game’s most well-traveled pitchers. He played with eight different teams. During that career, he won 314 games, had 3,534 strikeouts and became the first player to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues. He claimed the award in Cleveland in 1972 and in San Diego in 1978. He was a five-time All-Star.

He was also known for throwing a spitball and using Vaseline and other substances to doctor baseballs.

He is most associated with the San Francisco Giants, where he broke in as a Major League pitcher and spent the first 10 years of his career.

Perry joined the Rangers after Cleveland traded him to the Rangers on June 13, 1975, in exchange for pitchers Jim Bibby, Jackie Brown, and Rick Waits. Oddly, the trade came the same day the Rangers and Cleveland started a three-game series.

Perry went 12-8 with Texas for the remainder of the 1975 season, joining Ferguson Jenkins to anchor the Rangers rotation. Jenkins left for Boston the next season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 18, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (right) tags out Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) as Haniger tries to score during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Play

Report: Rangers After Mariners OF

The Texas Rangers are looking for a middle-of-the-order bat and Mitch Haniger hit 39 home runs in 2021.

By Matthew Postins
Jul 31, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux (31) talks with starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) during the game at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Rangers defeated the Giants 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Mike Maddux Brings 'Convictions' Back to Texas

Mike Maddux is bringing back the same philosophy that made him successful in Arlington from 2009-15.

By Matthew Postins
Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a homer derby logo on an official MLB baseball prior to the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Pocket $30 Million from Disney

Disney spent $900 million to complete the acquisition of a software development company.

By Matthew Postins

In 1976 Perry went 15-12 with a 3.37 ERA and in 1977 he went 15-12 with a 3.37 ERA. At that point in his career Perry was already 38 years old. The Rangers traded Perry that offseason to San Diego for middle reliever Dave Tomlin and $125,000.

Perry went on to win the Cy Young the next season.

At Perry's request, he was traded back to Texas by the Padres in 1980. The reunion didn’t last long. Perry went 6-9 with a 3.43 ERA before the Rangers dealt Perry to the New York Yankees.

With Texas, Perry went 48-43 with a 3.26 ERA.

Perry and Jenkins became the Rangers’ first Hall of Famers when the pair were inducted together in 1991.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Hall of Famer, Rangers Great Gaylord Perry Dies

Gaylord Perry was one of the first Texas Rangers players to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Gaylord Perry, the Hall of Fame pitcher who spent two different stints with the Texas Rangers, died on Thursday at the age of 84.

The New York Post reported that Perry died of natural causes.

The Texas Rangers paid their respects via social media.

Perry spent 22 years in Major League Baseball and was one of the game’s most well-traveled pitchers. He played with eight different teams. During that career, he won 314 games, had 3,534 strikeouts and became the first player to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues. He claimed the award in Cleveland in 1972 and in San Diego in 1978. He was a five-time All-Star.

He was also known for throwing a spitball and using Vaseline and other substances to doctor baseballs.

He is most associated with the San Francisco Giants, where he broke in as a Major League pitcher and spent the first 10 years of his career.

Perry joined the Rangers after Cleveland traded him to the Rangers on June 13, 1975, in exchange for pitchers Jim Bibby, Jackie Brown, and Rick Waits. Oddly, the trade came the same day the Rangers and Cleveland started a three-game series.

Perry went 12-8 with Texas for the remainder of the 1975 season, joining Ferguson Jenkins to anchor the Rangers rotation. Jenkins left for Boston the next season.

In 1976 Perry went 15-12 with a 3.37 ERA and in 1977 he went 15-12 with a 3.37 ERA. At that point in his career Perry was already 38 years old. The Rangers traded Perry that offseason to San Diego for middle reliever Dave Tomlin and $125,000.

Perry went on to win the Cy Young the next season.

At Perry's request, he was traded back to Texas by the Padres in 1980. The reunion didn’t last long. Perry went 6-9 with a 3.43 ERA before the Rangers dealt Perry to the New York Yankees.

With Texas, Perry went 48-43 with a 3.26 ERA.

Perry and Jenkins became the Rangers’ first Hall of Famers when the pair were inducted together in 1991.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Aug 18, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (right) tags out Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) as Haniger tries to score during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Report: Rangers After Mariners OF

By Matthew Postins
Jul 31, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux (31) talks with starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) during the game at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Rangers defeated the Giants 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mike Maddux Brings 'Convictions' Back to Texas

By Matthew Postins
Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a homer derby logo on an official MLB baseball prior to the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Pocket $30 Million from Disney

By Matthew Postins
Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the fans and the ballpark and the players during the playing of US and Canadian national anthems before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Copy-Cat Ballpark Overseas

By Matthew Postins
Jun 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) talks with pitching coach Mike Maddux (31) and catcher Yadier Molina (4) during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mike Maddux Excited to Join Bruce Bochy on Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Rangers Target Meets With Mets

By Matthew Postins
March 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Japan pitcher Kodai Senga (41) throws in the eighth inning against USA during the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Target Kodai Senga's Ghost Fork

By Matthew Postins
Oct 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) runs to first on a single in the twelfth inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Carlos Santana to Pirates

By Matthew Postins