Gaylord Perry was one of the first Texas Rangers players to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Gaylord Perry, the Hall of Fame pitcher who spent two different stints with the Texas Rangers, died on Thursday at the age of 84.

The New York Post reported that Perry died of natural causes.

The Texas Rangers paid their respects via social media.

Perry spent 22 years in Major League Baseball and was one of the game’s most well-traveled pitchers. He played with eight different teams. During that career, he won 314 games, had 3,534 strikeouts and became the first player to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues. He claimed the award in Cleveland in 1972 and in San Diego in 1978. He was a five-time All-Star.

He was also known for throwing a spitball and using Vaseline and other substances to doctor baseballs.

He is most associated with the San Francisco Giants, where he broke in as a Major League pitcher and spent the first 10 years of his career.

Perry joined the Rangers after Cleveland traded him to the Rangers on June 13, 1975, in exchange for pitchers Jim Bibby, Jackie Brown, and Rick Waits. Oddly, the trade came the same day the Rangers and Cleveland started a three-game series.

Perry went 12-8 with Texas for the remainder of the 1975 season, joining Ferguson Jenkins to anchor the Rangers rotation. Jenkins left for Boston the next season.

In 1976 Perry went 15-12 with a 3.37 ERA and in 1977 he went 15-12 with a 3.37 ERA. At that point in his career Perry was already 38 years old. The Rangers traded Perry that offseason to San Diego for middle reliever Dave Tomlin and $125,000.

Perry went on to win the Cy Young the next season.

At Perry's request, he was traded back to Texas by the Padres in 1980. The reunion didn’t last long. Perry went 6-9 with a 3.43 ERA before the Rangers dealt Perry to the New York Yankees.

With Texas, Perry went 48-43 with a 3.26 ERA.

Perry and Jenkins became the Rangers’ first Hall of Famers when the pair were inducted together in 1991.

