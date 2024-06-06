Got Your Vote? Texas Rangers Offer Ticket Discount for All-Star Voting
The Texas Rangers are doing their part to secure votes for the 2024 All-Star Game next month.
Texas, fresh off its first World Series title, is offering a 25% discount off certain tickets for home games during the regular season. All games are part of the deal that will come after the All-Star break, so fans might miss out on seeing a marquee matchup at a lower rate.
To participate, fans need to visit rangers.com/vote, and select Rangers' players to the starting nine for the midsummer classic at Globe Life Field. Fans can vote up to five times a day during the first phase of All-Star voting from June 5 through June 27.
The second phase of voting will begin June 30 and run through July 3. At that point, the registration will move down from all 15 starters in each league to two at each position (and six outfielders).
As for the discounted ticket, there will be six different seating areas at Globe Life Field where fans can choose to sit. Those looking to head to the ballpark can purchase up to eight tickets per transaction.
The discount will appear via email on the following day with an exclusive promo code to redeem the offer.
Last July, Texas featured the most starters of any team in the All-Star game (five), including Marcus Semien and Corey Seager.
Since the Rangers won the pennant last October over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Bruce Bochy will manage the American League roster, so at least one name will be recognizable.
