How MLB's Pitcher Restriction Will Impact the Rangers Opening Day Roster

Baseball has seen its fare share of changes over the years. Whether it's been the adoption of the designated hitter, renaming the Disabled List to the Injured List, or shortening it from 15 days to 10 days – baseball is always changing and adapting.

The most current change is adding a 26th man to the active roster. This move has many benefits to both the teams and the players. Teams get more flexibility with their roster while players have a better chance to stay healthy. Let's also not forget that 30 more players will now be making a Major League salary instead of measly Minor League pay.

However, that team flexibility mentioned above only goes so far. Jayson Stark of The Athletic reported earlier this week that Major League Baseball told teams there will be a 13-pitcher maximum for the new 26-man roster.

With that restriction set, teams will now be locked in at 13 position players and 13 pitchers. In the American League that gives teams four bench spots.

Obviously, there are more than four players fighting for those spots. One spot will be guaranteed to whoever wins the backup catcher role – that will be either Jeff Mathis or Jose Trevino. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is pretty close to a lock as a utility infielder. The Rangers would then likely carry an additional infielder and another outfielder.

Nick Solak had a very good debut with the Rangers after being acquired from Tampa Bay. He has a good lead on another roster spot. Matt Duffy, who was just signed to a Minor League deal, has a shot to make it as well if he's healthy and has a solid spring.

In the outfield, Scott Heineman will get another shot to try to make the Opening Day roster. New addition Adolis Garcia will also get an opportunity to audition for that spot. Garcia was a former top-10 prospect in the Cardinals system and has a ton of upside.

One idea that keeps getting thrown around because of the extra bench spot is how often teams will carry three catchers, if at all. The Rangers are a team that could conceivably do it since they have three catchers that are all worthy of a Major League roster spot.

Jon Daniels and Chris Woodward talked about that situation earlier this winter, especially after the Rangers reunited with Robinson Chirinos. They are open to the idea, but it's unlikely it's something they will do on a regular basis. Potential times to carry three catchers would be on double-header days (when they get a 27th player anyway) or when the team has a long stretch of games without a day off.

With the Rangers pivoting toward contention again, Jon Daniels and company will have some tough decisions to make regarding their bench spots. Adding an extra spot won't seem to make those decisions any easier as the team gets ready to had back to Arlington.

There's a good mix of younger and veteran players fighting for these spots and adding any more players via trade or free agency would only complicate those decisions. But having a lot of depth is a good thing to have. It's a luxury the 2019 Rangers surely didn't have.

