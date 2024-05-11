Is Another Texas Rangers Player Headed For Injured List? Rookie Outfielder Scratched Against Rockies
The Texas Rangers scratched outfielder Evan Carter from Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies because of lower back stiffness, per multiple reports including MLB.com.
Carter was not in Friday’s lineup for the opener against the Rockies, with left-hander Austin Gomber starting. However, Carter was used late as a pinch-hitter and defensive replacement for Robbie Grossman, who re-joined the team via trade on Wednesday.
Carter struck out in his pinch-hit appearance. His last start was in Game 2 of Wednesday’s doubleheader with the Oakland Athletics. He was 1-for-6 with an RBI and a run.
The rookie, who was called up for the last three weeks of the 2023 season, quickly became a fan favorite during the club's run to the World Series title.
He has struggled at the plate this season. In his first 37 games, he slashed .216/.303/.416/.719 with five home runs and 15 RBI. But in his last seven games, he’s batting .174.
Losing Carter to the injured list could put the Rangers in a bind in the outfield. The Rangers’ other rookie, Wyatt Langford, is on the 15-day IL with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, which is expected to keep him out until at least late May.
That’s partly why the Rangers went after Grossman, who played for the Rangers last season. Another is the injury to third baseman Josh Jung, who is expected to return from a broken wrist sometime next month.
Jung’s injury means that Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran — who can also play outfield — have spent most of their playing time at third base.
If the Rangers must put Carter on the 10-day IL, it may prompt them to start the clock on outfielder Dustin Harris, the Rangers’ 2019 11th-round pick who's on the 40-man roster but has yet to make his MLB debut.