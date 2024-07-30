Jack Leiter, Blaine Crim Among Hot Prospects on Texas Rangers Farm
The organization record for the Texas Rangers’ minor-league affiliates is 287-236 (.549) going into Tuesday, with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders leading the Texas League.
Several prospects at the higher levels have been hot lately, including the Triple-A contingent of pitcher Jack Leiter, first baseman Blaine Crim and center fielder Dustin Harris. Third baseman Cody Freeman, first baseman/outfielder Abimelec Ortiz and pitcher Ryan Garcia are starring lately at Frisco.
Here’s a complete rundown of the minor-league affiliates:
ROUND ROCK EXPRESS
Triple-A, Pacific Coast League East (14-12, 51-49, 2nd, 12.5 GB)
Round Rock enjoyed an off day yesterday following a 4-2 series victory over Albuquerque last week…the 2nd-place Express have won 6 of their last 10 and sit 12.5 GB of Sugar Land in the PCL East…1B Blaine Crim has hit safely in 9 straight and in 18 of 19 games in July slashing .475/.577/.689/1.266 (29-61) this month all of which are team highs…Crim also holds a 23-game on-base streak…CF Dustin Harris has recorded 5 straight 2-hit games and is slashing .403/.463/.556/1.019 (29-72) in 19 games this month…RHP Jack Leiter ranks 5th among PCL pitchers in SO (90) and has fanned 46 over his last 8 GS (Beg. 6/6, 35.2 IP)…Round Rock will host Sugar Land tonight at 7:15 p.m. CT in game 1 of a 6-game set.
FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS
Double-A, Texas League South (16-11, 60-36, 1st, 2.0 GA)
Frisco was off yesterday following a 4-2 series victory over Tulsa…the RoughRiders still hold the best record in the Texas League and are 2 GA of Midland (58-38) in the TEX South…3B Cody Freeman ranks among Texas League hitters in TB (2nd, 147), 2B (T2nd, 22), XBH (3rd, 35), and H (T7th, 87)…Texas’ 11th-ranked prospect (MLB Pipeline) 1B/OF Abimelec Ortiz is slashing .323/.408/.532/.940 (20-62) through 17 games in July…RHP Ryan Garcia is 3-0 with 21 punchouts through 4 starts in July (22.1 IP) posting a 2.82 ERA this month…the ‘Riders travel to San Antonio tonight to begin a 6-game series against the Missions with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.
HICKORY CRAWDADS
High-A, South Atlantic League South (15-15, 43-53, 5th, 12.5 GB)
High-A Hickory was off yesterday after dropping 4 of 6 against Greenville last week…the 5th place ‘Dads are 5-5 in their last 10 games and sit 12.5 GB of Bowling Green in the SAL South…the Rangers’ top-ranked prosect (MLB Pipeline) SS Sebastian Walcott has reached safely in 17 of 18 games in July, slashing .313/.387/.537/.924 (21-67) this month…LHP Mitch Bratt has allowed only one run (earned) through 4 games in July (18.1 IP), posting a South Atlantic League-best (tied) 0.49 ERA this month to lower his season ERA from 3.81 to 3.03 to rank 3rd among qualified SAL arms…Hickory heads to Asheville, Noth Carolina to begin a 6-G set against the Tourists tonight at 5:35 p.m. CT with RHP Aidan Curry (1-7, 6.95) set to toe the slab.
DOWN EAST WOOD DUCKS
Low-A, Carolina League North (14-15, 49-45, T3rd, 8.0 GB)
The Wood Ducks enjoyed an off day yesterday after 4 straight victories over Fayetteville to take the series, 5-1…1B Arturo Disla ranks among qualified Carolina League hitters in HR (1st, 6), SLG (2nd, .600), H (T2nd, 24), OPS (T3rd, .978), and RBI (4th, 15) in July…RHP Jose Gonzalez has permitted 3 runs in 4 GS (20.0 IP), posting a 1.35 ERA this month to drop his season ERA from 2.35 to 2.08…Down East will begin a 6-game series at Augusta tonight with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. CT
ACL RANGERS – SEASON COMPLETE
Arizona Complex League West (36-24, 1st, 8.0 GA)
The ACL Rangers finished the season with a 36-24 regular-season to win the ACL West division…marks the first time the ACL Rangers have won the ACL West since 2022…the ACL Rangers lost in walk-off fashion, 7-6, to the ACL Diamondbacks in the ACL Semifinals on Saturday eliminating them from postseason play…OF Yeremy Cabrera paced the Rangers in HR (9), RBI (39), OBP (.438), OPS (1.009), BB (40), and R (52).
MINOR LEAGUE TRANSACTIONS
- Joseph Montalvo reinstated from 7-Day Injured List (Hickory, 7/28)
