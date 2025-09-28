Jacob Latz’s Late-Season Surge Puts Him in Rangers’ Rotation Conversation
2025 was one of the more disappointing seasons in recent memory for the Texas Rangers. They were within striking distance of a playoff berth in the final month of the season, but collapsed in the final week and a half, missing out on the chance for the Wild Card.
It was a tough year for injuries. Both Marcus Semien and Corey Seager's seasons ended early due to injury, so they weren't available to help in the stretch run. Even more disappointing was a rotation that wasn't able to stay together for a full season.
Many veterans pitched really well for the Rangers this season, either before or after injury. However, Jacob Latz just finished his second season in the majors and in seven starts, may have proved he should have a shot at the rotation instead of the bullpen next season.
Latz’s Transition From Bullpen to Rotation
Latz could be in an advantageous spot right away. Although Jack Leiter improved and Jacob deGrom was finally healthy, Tyler Mahle won't be back in free agency and Nathan Eovaldi hasn't made 30 starts since joining Texas.
Kumar Rocker hasn't panned out, Patrick Corbin likely won't get another full season with the team, and frankly, deGrom's healthy 2025 is the outlier over the past half-decade.
Enter Latz. A 29-year-old lefty, 2024 was his first real taste of the majors as he pitched 43.2 innings with a 3.71 ERA out of the bullpen.
He started sporadically through the first months of 2025, before really being used in that role towards the end of the season. He has started four out of the last six games he's appeared in.
Overall on the year, he has appeared in 33 games and started eight while posting a 2.84 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 85.2 innings.
"Of course, I'll push for it... I feel like I proved that to myself that I can do this for the duration of a year," he told Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News.
What has to be valuable to the Rangers is his knack for giving length in every start. In four of his eight starts, he went at least five innings, including four times over his last five starts. He ended the season with a 5.1 inning, two-run, six-strikeout performance.
As a starter, he's posted. 2.72 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 39.2 innings. The left-hander hadn't started more than eight games since 2022, when he started 10. He hasn't been a regular in a rotation since 2021.
"Well, I mean sure he is; he's certainly an option. Those are things we will talk about," said Bruce Bochy when asked about Latz starting next season.
More than likely, there's going to be two spots open for grabs during Spring Training. Latz has a head start in the "what have you done for me lately?" category, and that might be just the edge he needs to stay ahead of the pack.