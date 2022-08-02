Skip to main content

Report: Nationals To Trade Juan Soto

The Washington Nationals have made a move to trade their top young hitter, along with a teammate, for two MLB players and four prospects.

San Diego is reportedly the winners of the Juan Soto derby, as the Washington Nationals have reportedly agreed to a deal that will ship both Soto and Josh Bell to the Padres on Tuesday.

MLB.com reported the agreement in principle. MLB.com also reported that the Nationals will receive current Padres Eric Hosmer and MacKenzie Gore, along with prospects CJ Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell III, outfielder James Wood and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana.

Soto was the most coveted prize on the trade market after Soto turned down a monster $440 million contract extension from the Washington Nationals.

As late as a month ago, Nats general manager Mike Rizzo said the club had no intention of trading him. The Nats made Soto a previous 13-year offer worth $350 million. Soto’s reluctance to accept the contract meant the Nats really had no choice but to trade Soto. The timing was either at the deadline or in the offseason.

Soto is batting .246/.408/.485/.894 with 21 home runs and 46 RBI. He’s drawn a National League-high 91 walks this season and helped Washington win the 2019 World Series.

Bell is batting .301/.384/.493/.877 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Hickory Infielder Wins South Atlantic League Honor

The long-time Rangers farmhand is in the midst of his best professional season since joining the organization in 2015

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Spencer Howard
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Face Skid, Orioles

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Tuesday's matchup between Texas and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field.

By Bri Amaranthus2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Luisangel Acuna
Play

Rangers Call Up Another Top-10 Prospect

A former 2018 international signee is now the latest infielder to make the move from Class-A Hickory to Double-A Frisco

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
5 hours ago

The trade deadline is 6 p.m. eastern and the Rangers have made just one trade to this point, as they dealt relief pitcher Matt Bush to the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Mark Mathias and minor-league pitcher Antoine Kelly

Bush did not pitch in Monday’s 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Bush, 36, was the No. 1 overall pick of the San Diego Padres in 2004. But, due to off-the-field issues, he never made it to the Majors until he broke in with the Rangers in 2016. For his career, he has a 12-7 record with a 3.36 ERA and 186 strikeouts. Bush threw in 40 games this season, going 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA.

Also on Monday, the Baltimore Orioles traded slugger Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros, part of a three-team traded that ultimately saw the Tampa Bay Rays get Houston’s Jose Siri.

The New York Yankees sent four prospects to the Oakland Athletics for starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Report: Nationals To Trade Juan Soto

The Washington Nationals have made a move to trade their top young hitter, along with a teammate, for two MLB players and four prospects.

San Diego is reportedly the winners of the Juan Soto derby, as the Washington Nationals have reportedly agreed to a deal that will ship both Soto and Josh Bell to the Padres on Tuesday.

MLB.com reported the agreement in principle. MLB.com also reported that the Nationals will receive current Padres Eric Hosmer and MacKenzie Gore, along with prospects CJ Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell III, outfielder James Wood and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana.

Soto was the most coveted prize on the trade market after Soto turned down a monster $440 million contract extension from the Washington Nationals.

As late as a month ago, Nats general manager Mike Rizzo said the club had no intention of trading him. The Nats made Soto a previous 13-year offer worth $350 million. Soto’s reluctance to accept the contract meant the Nats really had no choice but to trade Soto. The timing was either at the deadline or in the offseason.

Soto is batting .246/.408/.485/.894 with 21 home runs and 46 RBI. He’s drawn a National League-high 91 walks this season and helped Washington win the 2019 World Series.

Bell is batting .301/.384/.493/.877 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI.

The trade deadline is 6 p.m. eastern and the Rangers have made just one trade to this point, as they dealt relief pitcher Matt Bush to the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Mark Mathias and minor-league pitcher Antoine Kelly

Bush did not pitch in Monday’s 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Bush, 36, was the No. 1 overall pick of the San Diego Padres in 2004. But, due to off-the-field issues, he never made it to the Majors until he broke in with the Rangers in 2016. For his career, he has a 12-7 record with a 3.36 ERA and 186 strikeouts. Bush threw in 40 games this season, going 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA.

Also on Monday, the Baltimore Orioles traded slugger Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros, part of a three-team traded that ultimately saw the Tampa Bay Rays get Houston’s Jose Siri.

The New York Yankees sent four prospects to the Oakland Athletics for starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Hickory Infielder Wins South Atlantic League Honor

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Spencer Howard
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Face Skid, Orioles

By Bri Amaranthus2 hours ago
Luisangel Acuna
Prospects

Rangers Call Up Another Top-10 Prospect

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush delivers a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade Reliever to Brewers

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Post-Game Notes: Orioles 7, Rangers 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff12 hours ago
Aug 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Garrett Richards (43) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Fall to Orioles to Open Homestand

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
Jul 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Cy Young Winner Set to Start at Round Rock

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
Jon Gray
News

BREAKING: Jon Gray Leaves Game With Rangers Trainer

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago