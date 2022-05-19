Rangers Claim First 3-Game Sweep of 2022

Nathaniel Lowe supplies the game-winner in extra innings for Rangers' first walk-off win of the season

The Texas Rangers finished off their first three-game sweep of the 2022 season, as a Nathaniel Lowe home run in the 10th inning was the difference in a 6-5 win over Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The Rangers (17-19) have now won four straight games dating back to their win over Boston on Sunday. The Rangers’ only other sweep this season was a two-game set at Philadelphia. The win also wrapped up a 6-3 homestand.

The Angels (24-16) wasted a fine start on the mound by Shohei Ohtani, while Rangers starter Dane Dunning put together a great bounce-back outing after being shelled by Boston last week.

Dennis Santana (2-1) took the win for the Rangers, while reliever Raisel Iglesias (1-2) took the loss for the Angels.

The walk-off win was the first of the season for the Rangers.

Lowe came to the plate in the 10th with a runner on second and the Rangers down 5-4 after the Angels scored a run in the top half of the frame. He homered off Iglesias on the first pitch, setting off a celebration and giving the Rangers the victory. It was Lowe’s only hit of the game.

The Rangers had a 4-2 lead entering the ninth inning when manager Chris Woodward opted to use Matt Bush to close the game instead of Joe Barlow. Bush gave up a leadoff double to Anthony Rendon and allowed the game-tying home run to Jared Walsh. He hit a solo home run in the second to give the Angels a 1-0 lead.

The Rangers had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth. Marcus Semien singled — his third hit of the game — and Corey Seager lined another hit to center. Both hits were off Angels reliever Jose Suarez. Adolis García chopped a grounder to third, which led Rendon to force out Seager at second. After Suarez walked Kole Calhoun to load the bases, Angels manager Joe Maddon came out to replace Suarez with Raisel Iglesias. During the visit, Maddon was ejected.

Iglesias then struck out Jonah Heim to send the game to extra innings.

Texas was down 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning and Heim, who had three hits in the game, drove in the runs that tied the game at 2-2.

The left-hander hit a pair of bloop hits that led to runs. The first, a soft hit to left field in the bottom of the fourth, scored Seager from second base. That cut the Angels’ lead to 2-1.

In the sixth, Heim did it again. This time he scored Calhoun, who doubled earlier in the inning. That tied the game.

Brad Miller then broke the tie in the seventh inning after he homered to right field off Mike Mayers. In the eighth, Calhoun added a solo home run off Angels reliever Jimmy Herget.

Neither starter figured in the decision, but both pitched well. Dunning was smarting after giving up five runs in six innings to the Red Sox last week.

Dunning gave up just two runs in six innings on Wednesday. Both were solo home runs — one to Walsh on a change-up in the second inning and one to Mike Trout in the fourth inning. Trout’s home run tied a Rangers record for most career home runs against the Rangers.

Otherwise, Dunning was in control. He threw 90 pitches, 54 for strikes. He gave up three hits, two runs and three walks, while striking out six. He induced nine ground ball outs, and he didn’t allow an Angels baserunner in scoring position until there were two outs in the sixth inning.

Ohtani threw six innings, giving up six hits, two runs and two walks. He also struck out seven. He struggled with his location at times, but for the most part he avoided trouble.

The Rangers start a four-game series at the Houston Astros on Thursday. The Astros are returning from Boston after a road series with. Houston will be without starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi for the series.

