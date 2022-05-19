Skip to main content

Rangers Claim First 3-Game Sweep of 2022

Nathaniel Lowe supplies the game-winner in extra innings for Rangers' first walk-off win of the season

The Texas Rangers finished off their first three-game sweep of the 2022 season, as a Nathaniel Lowe home run in the 10th inning was the difference in a 6-5 win over Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The Rangers (17-19) have now won four straight games dating back to their win over Boston on Sunday. The Rangers’ only other sweep this season was a two-game set at Philadelphia. The win also wrapped up a 6-3 homestand.

The Angels (24-16) wasted a fine start on the mound by Shohei Ohtani, while Rangers starter Dane Dunning put together a great bounce-back outing after being shelled by Boston last week. 

Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Jonah Heim

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.

Brad Miller

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.

Kole Calhoun

Dennis Santana (2-1) took the win for the Rangers, while reliever Raisel Iglesias (1-2) took the loss for the Angels.

The walk-off win was the first of the season for the Rangers.

Lowe came to the plate in the 10th with a runner on second and the Rangers down 5-4 after the Angels scored a run in the top half of the frame. He homered off Iglesias on the first pitch, setting off a celebration and giving the Rangers the victory. It was Lowe’s only hit of the game.

The Rangers had a 4-2 lead entering the ninth inning when manager Chris Woodward opted to use Matt Bush to close the game instead of Joe Barlow. Bush gave up a leadoff double to Anthony Rendon and allowed the game-tying home run to Jared Walsh. He hit a solo home run in the second to give the Angels a 1-0 lead.

The Rangers had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth. Marcus Semien singled — his third hit of the game — and Corey Seager lined another hit to center. Both hits were off Angels reliever Jose Suarez. Adolis García chopped a grounder to third, which led Rendon to force out Seager at second. After Suarez walked Kole Calhoun to load the bases, Angels manager Joe Maddon came out to replace Suarez with Raisel Iglesias. During the visit, Maddon was ejected.

Iglesias then struck out Jonah Heim to send the game to extra innings.

Texas was down 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning and Heim, who had three hits in the game, drove in the runs that tied the game at 2-2.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Dane Dunning Bounces Back In Start vs. Angels

Dunning put together a solid evening one start after giving up five runs in a 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Martin Perez / Spring Training
Play

Who Is Rangers’ Biggest Surprise So Far?

This player came to Texas with little fanfare, but he's putting up some great numbers six weeks into the season

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is looked at on the field after being hit by a pitch by Texas Rangers relief pitcher Spencer Patton during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Mike Trout Ties Rangers Record

The Angels slugger took one out of Globe Life Park on Wednesday night and tied an MLB legend in the process

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The left-hander hit a pair of bloop hits that led to runs. The first, a soft hit to left field in the bottom of the fourth, scored Seager from second base. That cut the Angels’ lead to 2-1.

In the sixth, Heim did it again. This time he scored Calhoun, who doubled earlier in the inning. That tied the game.

Brad Miller then broke the tie in the seventh inning after he homered to right field off Mike Mayers. In the eighth, Calhoun added a solo home run off Angels reliever Jimmy Herget.

Neither starter figured in the decision, but both pitched well. Dunning was smarting after giving up five runs in six innings to the Red Sox last week.

Dunning gave up just two runs in six innings on Wednesday. Both were solo home runs — one to Walsh on a change-up in the second inning and one to Mike Trout in the fourth inning. Trout’s home run tied a Rangers record for most career home runs against the Rangers

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien

Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) singles during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager

Otherwise, Dunning was in control. He threw 90 pitches, 54 for strikes. He gave up three hits, two runs and three walks, while striking out six. He induced nine ground ball outs, and he didn’t allow an Angels baserunner in scoring position until there were two outs in the sixth inning.

Ohtani threw six innings, giving up six hits, two runs and two walks. He also struck out seven. He struggled with his location at times, but for the most part he avoided trouble.

The Rangers start a four-game series at the Houston Astros on Thursday. The Astros are returning from Boston after a road series with. Houston will be without starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi for the series.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dane Dunning Bounces Back In Start vs. Angels

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
Martin Perez / Spring Training
News

Who Is Rangers’ Biggest Surprise So Far?

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is looked at on the field after being hit by a pitch by Texas Rangers relief pitcher Spencer Patton during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mike Trout Ties Rangers Record

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher dane Dunning (33) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Texas Looks for Sweep

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Leody Taveras
Prospects

Round Rock Outfielder Named Rangers MiLB Player of Month

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
USATSI_12819982_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Catalanotto's Sensational Streak

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Bats Explode For Second Straight Game vs. Angels

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Taylor Hearn Has Uneven Start vs. Angels

By Matthew PostinsMay 17, 2022