Max Out! Texas Rangers Place Three-Time Cy Young Winner Max Scherzer On Injured List
ARLINGTON — You could see this coming.
Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder soreness before Friday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox.
Newly-acquired left-hander Walter Pennington was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to take Scherzer's spot on the roster.
Scherzer's IL stint is retroactive to July 31. Scherzer allowed three runs on four hits and a walk in four innings against St. Louis on Tuesday. Scherzer took himself out of the game when he felt the fatigue and noticed his velocity was down. He said it's not related to the nerve issue that delayed his recovery from offseason back surgery. After Tuesday's abbreviated start, Scherzer was adamant he didn't need an IL stint.
"This is not a nerve sensation. This is just a building up and trying to build up in the middle of the season," Scherzer said. "And trying to navigate the scheduling. I really do think an off day is going to really help get me [over the hump]. I don't need to go to IL. I don't need a lot of rest. I just I need like a day here and a day there. I really feel like I would benefit from that."
The Rangers acquired Pennington in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Monday for right-hander Michael Lorenzen. Pennington 26, is 6-3 with two saves and a 2.20 ERA in 61 1/3 innings over over 38 games, including two starts in Triple-A action this season. He made his Round Rock debut Thursday night, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings with a two strikeouts and a walk.
Pennington made his MLB debut on July 5 with the Royals, retiring both Colorado Rockies' batters he faced.
Pennington was signed by the Royals as a minor league free agent in August 2020 out of the Colorado School of Mines. Pennington is 22-11 with 10 saves and a 3.52 ERA during four seasons in the minors.
Scherzer, who turned 40 on Saturday, has complained of arm fatigue since returning to the club in June. He is 2-4 with a 3.89 ERA over eight starts in 2024.
