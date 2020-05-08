This Day in Texas Rangers History Part II: A 10-Run Inning and a Record-Breaking Home Run

Even though baseball isn't being played on May 8, 2020, the Texas Rangers still might be able to find a way to score runs somehow.

This date in Rangers history boasts three different anomalies, all of which include offensive performances worth remembering.

10-Run Comeback (May 8, 2004 vs Detroit Tigers)

Those who loathe long baseball games may not be particularly fond of an hour-long fifth inning. Of course, 18 total runs scored may make it a little more interesting.

After the Tigers scored eight runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 14-4 lead, the Rangers stormed back with a 10-spot in the bottom of the fifth inning. The only two home runs hit by Texas were two-run home runs by Hank Blalock and Herbert Perry to get the rally started. Six men crossed the plate before an out was even recorded. Texas plated another four runs, tying the game on a Herbert Perry RBI single with still only one out in the inning. After a Mark Teixeira walk, Brian Jordan grounded into a double play to abruptly end the long inning.

Detroit regained the lead the very next inning when former-Rangers great Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez drove in Omar Infante with an RBI single. The Rangers managed to tie the ballgame again in the bottom of the seventh when Alfonso Soriano smoked an RBI double to center field after Hank Blalock led off the inning with a triple.

The game went into extra innings, but future Rangers Hall of Famer Michael Young drove in the Rangers' 16th and winning run with a one-out RBI single to right field to cap off an incredible night at The Ballpark in Arlington.

Joey Gallo's Record-Setting 100th Home Run (May 8, 2019 @ Pittsburgh Pirates)

If Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is notorious for anything, it's hitting home runs. So when Gallo hit his 100th career home run, it was a unique one for multiple reasons.

In typical Gallo fashion, his 100th home run was hit far. REALLY far. According to Statcast, the ball came off the bat at nearly 110 mph and was projected to travel 443 feet. In case Statcast numbers don't impress you, the ball made its way into Pittsburgh's Allegheny River, which at its shortest distance from PNC Park's home plate is 456 feet down the right field line. Gallo's homer soared over the seats in right-center field and splashed in the river after a few bounces and rolls.

Gallo's 100th homer put him atop a couple of different records. Gallo hit the century mark in his 377th game played, making him the quickest player in American League history to hit 100 home runs, 16 games faster than the previous record-holder Mark McGwire.

Gallo's place atop this record only last a few months. New York Yankees sluggers Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge both surpassed Gallo in August of 2019.

One record that Gallo still owns from this historic day is a rather unique one. With his 100th home run, he became the first player in Major League history to hit 100 home runs before hitting 100 singles. He had 93 singles at the time.

“As soon as I opened my phone, that’s what it was about, instead of being that quick to get there,” Gallo told MLB.com after the game. “But it is what it is.”

Gallo would rather be known for the first record instead of the second. Either way, the Rangers have a unique and special player who's on the brink of superstardom.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.