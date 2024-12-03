Merry Christmas! Texas Rangers 2023 World Series Highlight Video Finally Arrives
Texas Rangers fans had to wait more than 50 years for their first World Series title.
So waiting another year for the highlight video seems appropriate.
"2023 World Series Champions: Texas Rangers" will be released on Dec. 9 on Amazon Prime and available for purchase as a blu-ray video on Dec. 17.
The 49-minute film produced by Virgil Films "presents the story of the 1st World Series championship in Texas Rangers franchise history," according to the Amazon description. "Manager Bruce Bochy led the Rangers to an unprecedented 11-0 postseason road record, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks four games to one behind the historically productive bats of Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia and shutout pitching in the Fall Classic clincher by Nathan Eovaldi."
The highlights feature key moments in the series, including Seager's game-tying home run in the the ninth inning of Game 1 and Garcia's walk-off homer in the 11th inning. The video includes radio calls from the Rangers announcers Eric Nadel and Matt Hicks, along with the Fox broadcast.
Major League Baseball hasn't yet formally announced the video's release. But few things are more official than Amazon advertising the release.
You can pre-order the high definition digital version for $12.99 and the standard definition digital version for $9.99. The hard copy blu-ray disc is listed for for $26.15 on Amazon and is available for pre-order purchase now.
Whether Rangers fans purchase a digital version or the blu-ray video, the highlight film will surely help them relive and celebrate some of their fondest baseball memories.
