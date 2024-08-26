Missing Daughter Of Former MLB Pitcher Greg Swindell Last Seen With Ex-Boyfriend Facing Arrest
Austin police are looking for the daughter of former MLB pitcher Greg Swindell, who has been missing since Thursday evening.
Brenna Swindell, the 29-year-old mother of three, was last seen at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday at Poodies Hilltop Roadhouse, east of Austin on State Hwy 71 in Spicewood. Austin Police say she was with her ex-boyfriend Morgan Guidry. "Brenna and Morgan have not been seen since. Both of their phones have been turned off since Friday, August 23, 2024," according to the release.
"Ms. Swindell has not been in usual contact with her family and friends. APD is concerned about her safety and immediate welfare," Austin Police said.
The APD Missing Persons Unit is requesting help in finding Swindell. Greg Swindell who played at the University of Texas and pitched 17 seasons in the Majors, including parts of four seasons with the Houston Astros in the 1990s. His final four seasons were with the Arizona Diamondbacks. His last season was in 2002.
Brenna Swindell is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds. She is a white female with brown hair, hazel eyes and has tattoos on both arms. Officials say she could be driving a white 2022 Kia Carnival with Texas license plate VFS 7528. According to reports, the vehicle may have been spotted driving on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs or Denver on Friday night. The vehicle and Guidry may have been spotted in Colorado Springs on Sunday, according to officials.
An arrest warrant for Guidry was filed on Friday, a day after Brenna Swindell's disappearance, according to the Austin American-Statesman. Guidry is accused of strangling his girlfriend multiple times, slamming her head onto the floor at an apartment complex on July 7, according to the affidavit.
According to a Facebook post by Brenna Swindell's mother, Sarah Swindell, Guidry has pending charges for assaulting Brenna Swindell. Sarah Swindell confirmed to the Austin American-Statesman that her daughter is the assaulted girlfriend in the affidavit.
"Her boyfriend is in trouble with law from when he assaulted her last month and we don't know if she went with him willingly, was talked into running away with him, or what," Swindell posted on Facebook. "I still feel she would never abandon her 3 children or just take off without explanation. So until we can prove otherwise, we feel she is in danger."
According to Sarah Swindell, she is in contact with Guidry's father, who has been helpful, she said.
The public is urged to contact Austin Police with any information about Brenna Swindell or Morgan Guidry by calling 512-974-5250.
