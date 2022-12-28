Nathan Eovaldi's contract with the Texas Rangers can become three years and $63 million under the right circumstances.

The Texas Rangers officially announced the signing of pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on Tuesday night and the specifics of his contract have been reported.

The deal, initially reported by Fansided.com, was for $34 million. ESPN.com reported there was a third-year vesting option in the deal and performance incentives.

More specifically, the contract can actually grow to three years and $63 million under the right circumstances, according to multiple reports.

Eovaldi’s base salary will be for two years and $34 million. That makes Eovaldi the third-highest paid starting pitcher for the Rangers going into 2023, behind Jacob deGrom, and Martin Perez.

Each year of the contract has a bonus of $3 million if Eovaldi is able to pitch 160 innings. Eovaldi has done that twice in his career.

After the second year of the contract there is a player option. If Eovaldi pitches 300 innings combined in 2023 and 2024, then he can trigger a $20 million option for the 2025 season and has another $3 million in potential bonus money.

If Eovaldi triggers the entire contact, his deal will end the same year as the four-year, $56 million deal that Jon Gray signed last offseason.

Eovaldi has played 11 Major League seasons, most recently with the Boston Red Sox, where he helped them win the 2018 World Series and earned his only All-Star berth in 2021. Last year Eovaldi made 20 starts and went 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA.

For his career he is 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA. His best season came in 2014 with the New York Yankees, where he went 14-3 and led the Majors in winning percentage (.824).

To make room for Eovaldi, the Rangers designated pitcher Nick Mears for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS 40-MAN ROSTER (40)

Pitchers (23)

Joe Barlow, Brock Burke, Jacob deGrom, Dane Dunning, Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández, Spencer Howard, Zak Kent, John King, José Leclerc, Brett Martin, Jake Odorizzi, Glenn Otto, Martín Pérez, Cole Ragans, Yerry Rodriguez, Josh Sborz, Ricky Vanasco, Owen White, Cole Winn.

Catchers (2): Jonah Heim, Sam Huff

Infielders (8): Luisangel Acuña, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Jung, Nathaniel Lowe, Jonathan Ornelas, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh H. Smith

Outfielders (5): Adolis García, Dustin Harris, Brad Miller, Leody Taveras, Bubba Thompson

Designated Hitter (2): Mitch Garver, Mark Mathias

