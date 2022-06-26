Nationals Outlast Rangers in Series Finale

Washington scores six runs in first two innings and wins the three-game set

Washington blasted the Texas Rangers for a half-dozen runs in the first two innings Sunday, as the Nationals walked away with a 6-4 win at Globe Life Field.

The Nationals (27-48) ended up winning the series and erased the good vibrations of Saturday’s Rangers win behind Adolis García's walkoff home run.

It’s a game the Rangers may just want to flush. Nationals right-hander Jackson Tetreault (2-1) kept the Rangers (34-37) off-balance in the first six innings, as he gave up just two hits. Irving native Josh Bell had three hits for the Nats, while former Rangers slugger Nelson Cruz drove in three runs. Juan Soto drew four walks.

The Rangers did make a game of it with three runs in the bottom of the ninth with no one out against rookie reliever Francisco Perez, cutting the deficit to two runs. But Nats closer Tanner Rainey came in to retire the next two hitters before giving up a walk to Josh Smith. Rainey forced Marcus Semien to ground out to end the game and record his 10th save.

The Rangers ended up going 2-3 in the interleague homestand after sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Nationals jumped on Rangers starter Glenn Otto (4-3) for six runs, chasing the right-hander in just two innings in his first start since June 4. Otto missed 13 games on the COVID-19 injured list and was activated on Sunday.

Otto threw just 60 pitches before the Rangers pulled him for reliever Garrett Richards. Otto gave up six hits, six runs (all earned), three walks and struck out one. He saw his ERA jump to 5.31 as a result.

In a rehab start at Round Rock prior to Sunday, Otto threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up six hits, four runs (three earned), one home run and two walks. He also struck out three.

“He wasn’t executing,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “His stuff looked OK. He couldn’t make pitches. He had a lot of long at-bats and he hadn’t pitched for a while. His rehab start was OK. But he was never comfortable out there.”

Meanwhile, Tetreault rendered the Rangers inert in the batter’s box. Texas tweaked its batting order to move rookie Josh H. Smith to the leadoff spot, sliding down the rest of the order by a spot. That may be an experiment the Rangers continue due to Smith’s speed, but it didn’t pay off on Sunday.

The only Rangers with hits off Tetreault in the first six innings were Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe. But in the seventh, the Rangers got something going, as Adolis García hit a lead-off single and Kole Calhoun doubled to chase Tetreault from the game. He gave up four hits and two walks while striking out four.

Erasmo Ramirez came on in relief to strike out Lowe, allowed a sacrifice fly by Jonah Heim to score García and walked Brad Miller to put runners at the corners with two out for pinch-hitter Mitch Garver. Garver flew out to end the threat.

Calhoun and Lowe were the only Rangers hitter with multiple hits, as Calhoun doubled to lead off the ninth and Lowe brought him home on a single, the first time the Rangers drove in a runner in scoring position in the series. Heim then homered.

The Rangers’ bullpen, including Garrett Richards, John King, Jose Leclerc and Josh Sborz, held the Nats scoreless for the final seven innings.

“Nine innings yesterday, just two runs allowed. Seven inning today, no runs,” Woodward said. “Seventeen innings in two days and we’re actually OK believe it or not. Those guys came in and did what we needed to do. They put us in position to go into Kansas City not too beat up.”

Before Sunday’s game, the Rangers made a flurry of personnel moves. The Rangers added outfielder Steven Duggar to the 26-man roster and recalled Sborz from Round Rock. The Rangers put pitcher Matt Bush on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Saturday, with right forearm soreness. The Rangers also designated pitcher Demarcus Evans for assignment.

Duggar made his Rangers debut in center field in the eighth inning.

After Saturday’s game, the Rangers sent pitcher Taylor Hearn and infielder Ezequiel Duran to Triple A Round Rock.

Texas starts a nine-game, 10-day road trip on Monday with three games at the Kansas City Royals. That's followed by three games in New York to face the Mets and a three-game set at the Baltimore Orioles.

Texas returns home on July 8 to host Minnesota, the start of a nine-game homestand before the All-Star Break.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.