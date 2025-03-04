Outfield Prospect Has Been Impressive for Texas Rangers at Spring Training
As the Texas Rangers continue on with spring training, the team is certainly getting excited about their potential in 2025.
It was a frustrating campaign for the Rangers in 2024. After winning the World Series the year prior, Texas dealt with a lot of injuries that resulted in them finishing under .500.
However, this offseason, the Rangers did a solid job making a couple of improvements while retaining some key players. Even though closing out games might be a question mark after losing Kirby Yates to free agency, Texas arguably might have improved what was a very strong lineup.
The additions of Joc Pederson and Jake Burger will provide the Rangers with some added power to their lineup. Couple that with some young players like Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter, and the team is positioned to have one of the best lineups in baseball.
Texas has done a really nice job of constructing this team in recent years. They have established a good mix of veterans with some up-and-coming young players, which is generally a recipe for long-term success.
The farm system of the Rangers has become a very strong one, and seeing some of their talented young players in spring training has created a buzz.
Recently, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com highlighted that 21-year-old outfielder Alejandro Osuna has been standing out so far this spring.
Osuna is currently ranked as the 16th prospect in the system for Texas, but his stats have been impressive. This spring, he has slashed .357/.444/.500 with two stolen bases. While that sample size is small, it does support how he performed in the minors last year.
In 2024, Osuna slashed .292/.362/.507 with 18 home runs, 61 RBI, and 17 stolen bases in 102 games. With the ability to steal bases and hit for power, the 21-year-old is an appealing prospect to keep an eye on this year.
Getting some experience with professionals in spring training will pay dividends moving forward for Osuna. Even though he isn't playing for a spot on the team on Opening Day, he is certainly making a good impression on the franchise.
If he can continue to perform like he has in the minors in 2025, he could be a candidate for a call-up sooner rather than later.
While the Rangers have a lot of talented young players already in the Majors, a player like Osuna could be part of the next batch that gets the opportunity in a couple of years.