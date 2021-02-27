Rangers’ Odor 'Knows the Consequences': Second Base Preview

What happens if Rougned Odor has yet another hot spring? Will he be handed the job at second base again? Or will the Rangers finally move on?

For the first time since 2016, the Texas Rangers do not guarantee Rougned Odor will be the starting second baseman come Opening Day.

Until this year, Odor had come into camp as the incumbent second baseman for four straight seasons. This spring, the Rangers have officially declared second base as a competition, primarily between Odor and Nick Solak, the Rangers' Rookie of the Year in 2019.

"If he doesn't perform, he knows the consequences," Woodward said of Odor. "He knows he doesn't have as much leash as he had in the past. But if he does, we'll find ways."

If Odor comes into camp and terrorizes Cactus League pitching, the same concerns are going to circulate among Rangers faithful. A collective here we go again will flood Twitter timelines and internet comment sections.

I had a chance to ask Chris Woodward this week how things will be different this spring. What exactly are the Rangers looking for, regardless of how bloated Odor's slash line may be.

Here's the full answer from Woodward:

"Obviously, we want to see production. I want to see a consistent [at-bat], pitch after pitch after pitch. Production means being able to take that breaking ball in the dirt. Being able to lay off that fastball with two strikes at the top of the zone. His swing, when I see his swing, is it loose or is he able to get off his 'A' swing? Is he able to stay in the strike zone? All those things are going to lead to more production and performance. And he's aware of that. He's very aware of that. We had a good talk the other day. The one thing with this game, man, it'll terrorize your brain. The first time you actually fail, you start to try to create more. You start to try to do more. You start to look at the outcomes, like, 'I have to get a hit here.' As soon as you start telling yourself you have to do anything, if it's not process-based, you are setting yourself up for failure, or at least peaks and valleys. There's things you can't control in this game. He really wants to make sure he's eliminating all the noise. For the first time in his life, he failed for the last two or three years where he didn't perform at what he thought. So, he was trying to do more. Getting him back to understanding what is it he needs to do. He talked about some swing stuff that were great. He also talked about his mindset and eliminating some of these thoughts that are going through his head. It's natural to feel those things. Our job is to support him through that. If he doesn't perform, he knows the consequences. He knows he doesn't have as much leash as he had in the past. But if he does, we'll find ways. I told him if it's third base or Solak gets hurt; if you guys are fighting and he doesn't perform well, everybody has to earn what they get. He understands that. He understands what's asked of him. His willingness to go to third base is obviously a big one, because I know he doesn't really want to. I asked him to embrace that. If that's the way back to second, that's what you're going to have to do. I feel like he's in a better spot. He just doesn't want all those negative thoughts creeping in, which happens to everybody who struggles in this game."

We'll get to Odor and third base in our preview of the hot corner, which brings the Rougned Odor saga to a whole new level.

So, how does Nick Solak play into all of this? After all, second base is no longer guaranteed to Odor.

After careful evaluation of Solak, Chris Woodward has made it clear that second base is the best position for the 26-year-old. The Rangers really want to challenge him to be an everyday second baseman, which would essentially end the Rougned Odor era, at least in the four-hole.

"He's got a tremendous work ethic," Woodward said. "He's not afraid to really look at himself in a really humble, honest way. He knows his, I wouldn't say weaknesses, but things he needs to improve on. I think that's what kind of sets him apart in my mind. I trust that, and we've gotta keep challenging him on that end."

After coming over from Tampa Bay in a trade in 2019, Solak made a great first impression, slashing .293/.393/.491 in 33 games. The Rangers wanted to take advantage of Solak's versatility last year, moving him to the outfield. Of the 58 games played in 2020, Solak started 36 in the outfield, but moved to second base later in the season when the guarantee was removed from Odor's spot at second base.

While Solak gave the Rangers versatility, his numbers took a significant hit. He slashed .268/.326/.344, and had a 213-point drop in OPS (.884 to .671).

"I think the at-bat quality — his numbers weren't as good as the year before — but I think that's going to eventually level out," Woodward said. "I don't know where he ends up being long-term, as far as numbers go offensively, but I do know the grit and the grind he brings every day. He's going to be a successful hitter, I do believe that. Just to what extent, I don't know."

Here's the bottom line: If Solak can field his position, he will likely win the job at second base. The only other way that doesn't happen is if Rougned Odor shows the Rangers everything they're looking for. Even then, as Woodward said, the leash would be very short.

If Solak were to win the job at second base, the fallout would be very interesting to watch. Chris Woodward has said that, unless they are hitting the ball extremely well, versatility is a requirement for any non-starter on the roster.

If Odor loses the battle at second base, he has to be able to play another position. Otherwise, there's a real chance Odor doesn't even make the Opening Day roster.

Those are the harsh consequences.

Now, about third base...

