Rangers Move Adolis García to IL, Promote Dustin Harris for Astros Series
ARLINGTON — In the end, three days wasn’t enough for Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García to get past a grade two quad strain.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said on Friday that Texas was moving him to the 10-day injured list, taking the slugger out of the Houston Astros series that starts on Friday at Globe Life Field. That made room for outfielder Dustin Harris to join the Rangers for the next few days.
Texas will have to make one additional move to make room for Harris on the 40-man roster. Bochy said the Rangers will move pitcher Jon Gray to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move. Gray received an injection for his shoulder a couple of days ago and was preparing to play catch this weekend. But, the move ends his season and removes him from consideration for the postseason roster.
Rangers Lose Garcia for Key Series
Texas gave García three days to recover after he suffered the quad strain in Monday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bochy said the team was hoping he would recover enough to take part in this key series. Instead, he’ll be out for this series and the next series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bochy is hoping that the slugger will only need the minimum 10 days to be ready.
“I can’t say for sure when he’ll be able to be in right field, but I think he’ll be good enough to swing the bat,” Bochy said.
It’s a key loss for Texas (72-69) at a time in which the Rangers are trying to overcome the Seattle Mariners in the AL Wild Card race. The Mariners are 1.5 games ahead of Texas going into the weekend. Plus, with the Rangers hosting the Astros for three games, it gives Texas a chance to try and make up ground in the AL West race. García has a history of being a real problem for Houston pitching.
Last year against Houston he slashed .277/.370/.340 with one home run and seven RBI. The home run was his only extra-base hit, but he went 13-for-47 at the plate. His postseason performance against the Astros in 2023 is legendary — a .357/.400/.893 slash with five home runs and 15 RBI as he was named the ALCS MVP. This year’s he’s struggled against Houston — a .222/.276/.481 slash with two home runs and three RBI.
Harris isn’t in the lineup for the Rangers for Friday’s game, but the left-handed hitting 26-year-old has been hitting well since he returned to Triple-A Round Rock in August, which was after Texas designated him for assignment. In August he slashed .326/.379/.453 with six RBI. He played in 16 games for Texas this season and slashed .200/.263/.343 with one home run and one RBI.