How the Texas Rangers are Actually Building Their 2026 Roster

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers are trying to build a team that can contend for a playoff berth and the AL West crown.

To do so, Texas has charted a path in which it hopes to improve largely from within when it comes to the lineup. It’s maintained most of last year’s starting rotation and could have a retooled bullpen, depending upon who makes the team.

But the Rangers have traits they’re looking for in how they build this team. Some of those traits are part how Texas has built previous teams. Others are adjustments to traits that led to missing the playoffs the last two seasons.

Recently, manager Skip Schumaker discussed three areas that Texas is focused on this spring training, traits that they hope will build a successful roster and season in 2026.

Aggressive Baserunning

Last season the Rangers are among the top teams in base stealing. Texas stole 134 bases, above the league average of 115 and in the Top 10 in baseball. Wyatt Langford led the team with 22 stolen bases. But six others had at least 10 — Evan Carter (14), Adolis García (13), Josh Smith (12), Sam Haggerty (12), Marcus Semien (11) and Ezequiel Durán (11). Carter and Haggerty did that in fewer than 65 games.

Schumaker likes the aggression and he hopes to take it one step further. He believes Langford has 30/30 potential. A healthy Carter for an entire season might reach at least 25 stolen bases. He’s placed an emphasis on players working with the base coaches, Corey Ragsdale and Travis Jankowski, on base stealing and baserunning early in camp.

“It's not just the stolen bases, but it's the first and thirds, the second to homes, all of that stuff,” Schumaker said. “You know, part of being a really good teammate is how hard you run the bases. And I think that's been the identity of the Texas Rangers for the last couple years.”

A Lineup of Tough Outs

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young referenced this during the offseason. Texas wants a lineup of hitters that can do different things at the plate and can be “tough outs” every plate appearance. The Rangers had a below-average slash last season of .234/.302/.381 and saw their power numbers drop for the second straight season. Some of that could be attributed to a lineup with certain players that could only do one thing well.

Texas has placed an emphasis on versatility and tough at-bats in offseason acquisitions and player development in the early stages of camp. Schumaker, during a long discussion of the stats that matter to him, reinforced that emphasis.

“The tougher the out you are, one through nine, the better off we’re going to be in the long run,” Schumaker said. “I don’t like these huge gaps in being able to game plan against you, like there’s one way to get you out and you can’t overcome it and you go 0-for-4. … I like baseball players. I like baseball players that can change the game a number of different ways.”

Pitchers that Fill the Zone, Limit Walks

The Rangers had one of the best pitching staffs in baseball last season. The staff had an ERA of 3.49 and the bullpen was one of the game’s most effective, outside of closing games. Texas has left the rotation largely unchanged, but the bullpen could have several new pieces by opening day.

Schumaker knows what he wants out of his staff, though. It can be described two ways.

First, fill up the zone with strikes. He wants pitchers that aren’t afraid to challenge hitters, can stay in the strike zone and are willing to lean on the team’s exceptional defense. The ABS system, which debuts this season, makes it a necessity.

“I like strikes a lot,” Schumaker said. “I like swing and miss. I like in-zone [action]. What do they do with your in-zone stuff? Is there damage or do you pitch ahead? Do you stay ahead? Can you throw that pitch anytime, any count, anywhere, like that?”

The other trait he tracks is walks. As a pitching staff the Rangers allowed 463 walks last season. That was the sixth best total in the Majors last season. The Chicago Cubs led the Majors with 405. The league average was 513.

Avoiding walks is vital, Schumaker says.

“I don't like guys that walk guys,” he said. “That just doesn't resonate with me. It's hard to do your job when you're consistently walking guys.”

