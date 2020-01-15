Rangers Maven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News

Rangers Announce Signings of Chirinos and Frazier

Chris Halicke

DALLAS – The Texas Rangers made their last two free agent signings official on Wednesday, announcing the signings of catcher Robinson Chirinos and third baseman Todd Frazier at a press conference. 

To make room on the 40-man roster for Chirinos and Frazier, left-handed pitchers Kyle Bird and Jeffrey Springs were designated for assignment. Springs was DFA'd earlier this winter at the non-tender deadline in early December. 

Chirinos was with the Rangers from 2013-2018. He slashed .233/.325/.443 as a Ranger, and hit 67 home runs over those six seasons. He spent the 2019 season with the American League champion Houston Astros after the Rangers declined his 2019 club option. 

Chirinos hit .238/.347/.443 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI's as the number one catcher for the Astros. He played in 114 games with Houston, starting 106 of them behind the plate.

Frazier brings nine years of Major League experience to the hot corner for the Rangers. He's a two-time all star and hit 104 home runs for the Cincinnati Reds between 2014-2016. He spent the 2019 season with the New York Mets, and slashed .251/.329/.443 with 21 home runs and 67 RBI's. 

Frazier was brought in to play third base for the Rangers, but is willing to slide over to first base if the Rangers make any additional moves to address third base. The Rangers are reportedly in talks with the Rockies about their all star third baseman Nolan Arenado. 

Both players were brought in on one-year deals with a club option for 2021. Chirinos will be paid $5.75 million in 2020 and his club option in 2021 is worth $6.5 million with a $1 million buyout. Frazier will earn $3.5 million in 2020 and his 2021 club option is worth $5.75 million with a $1.5 million buyout. 

Follow SI Rangers Maven on Twitter: @RangersMavenSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rangers Updates: Castellanos and Arenado

On Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported updates on two Rangers' targets.

Chris Halicke

North Texas Nine Podcast: Rangers Sign Chirinos & Frazier, Astros' Punishment, Twitter Q&A

Rangers insider Chris Halicke shares his thoughts on the Rangers' recent free agent moves, along with the Astros' punishment, and answers fans' Twitter questions.

Chris Halicke

Even After Frazier Signing, the Rangers Aren't Done Making Moves

The Rangers have a solution to third base finally, but that doesn't mean they're done making moves.

Chris Halicke

Rangers Can Only Benefit From Astros Harsh Penalty For Cheating Scandal

The Astros' penalty for using technology to steal signs has finally been revealed. With the Astros reeling, the Rangers may be able to get back into A.L. West contention in 2020.

Chris Halicke

Report: Rangers Agree to Terms With Todd Frazier

Per multiple reports, the Texas Rangers and Todd Frazier have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, with a club option for 2021.

Chris Halicke

A Way Too Early Rangers Projection for 2020

The Rangers still have moves to make, but after a flurry of moves, we can look and see how the Rangers stack up in competing for a playoff spot.

Chris Halicke

Rangers Avoid Arbitration With Gallo, Santana, Montero

The Texas Rangers were able to come to terms with their three arbitration-eligible players before Friday's 12:00 P.M. CT deadline.

Chris Halicke

A Tribute to Globe Life Park

The calendar has turned over to the new decade, but before pitchers and catchers report in 32 days, I wanted to pay tribute to the ballpark where I started watching the Rangers.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Sign RHP Luis Garcia and LHP James Jones to Minor League Contracts

The Rangers have added a pair of arms to the bullpen mix by signing RHP Luis Garcia and LHP James Jones to Minor League contracts.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Payroll Update After Chirinos Signing

The Rangers' signing of Robinson Chirinos has yet to be announced by the club, but it's not too early to look at where the Rangers' payroll stands

Chris Halicke