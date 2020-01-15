Rangers Announce Signings of Chirinos and Frazier

DALLAS – The Texas Rangers made their last two free agent signings official on Wednesday, announcing the signings of catcher Robinson Chirinos and third baseman Todd Frazier at a press conference.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Chirinos and Frazier, left-handed pitchers Kyle Bird and Jeffrey Springs were designated for assignment. Springs was DFA'd earlier this winter at the non-tender deadline in early December.

Chirinos was with the Rangers from 2013-2018. He slashed .233/.325/.443 as a Ranger, and hit 67 home runs over those six seasons. He spent the 2019 season with the American League champion Houston Astros after the Rangers declined his 2019 club option.

Chirinos hit .238/.347/.443 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI's as the number one catcher for the Astros. He played in 114 games with Houston, starting 106 of them behind the plate.

Frazier brings nine years of Major League experience to the hot corner for the Rangers. He's a two-time all star and hit 104 home runs for the Cincinnati Reds between 2014-2016. He spent the 2019 season with the New York Mets, and slashed .251/.329/.443 with 21 home runs and 67 RBI's.

Frazier was brought in to play third base for the Rangers, but is willing to slide over to first base if the Rangers make any additional moves to address third base. The Rangers are reportedly in talks with the Rockies about their all star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Both players were brought in on one-year deals with a club option for 2021. Chirinos will be paid $5.75 million in 2020 and his club option in 2021 is worth $6.5 million with a $1 million buyout. Frazier will earn $3.5 million in 2020 and his 2021 club option is worth $5.75 million with a $1.5 million buyout.

