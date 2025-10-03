Rangers’ Remade Bullpen Excelled Except in One Key Area in 2025 Season
The Texas Rangers remade their bullpen going into the 2025 season and, for the most part, it worked.
Losing Kirby Yates and David Robertson hurt. The Rangers were unable to re-sign either of them. But president of baseball operations Chris Young was able to build a capable bullpen on the cheap, one that was able to shoulder most of the load — with the notable exception of the ninth inning.
Late-season additions of Danny Coulombe and Phil Maton helped down the stretch. But several relievers were overworked by season’s end and like the rest of the team, they suffered in a critical stretch that broke their season.
Here is a review of the Rangers’ bullpen for the 2025 season.
Texas Rangers 2025 Bullpen in Review
Season-Ending Bullpen: LHP Danny Coulombe (1-1, 5.25, 15 G), RHP Luis Curvelo (1-1, 5.68, 17 G), RHP Robert Garcia (4-8, 2.85, 71 G, 9 saves/16 chances), RHP Chris Martin (2-6, 2.98, 49 G, 2 saves/5 chances), RHP Phil Maton (3-2, 3.52, 23 G, 3 saves/6 chances), LHP Hoby Milner (3-4, 3.84, 73 G, 0 saves/4 chances), RHP Jacob Webb (5-4, 3.00, 55 G, 1 save/3 chances), RHP Cole Winn (0-1, 1.51, 33 G), RHP Shawn Armstrong (4-3, 2.31, 71 G, 9 saves/12 chances), LHP Jacob Latz (2-0, 2.84, 33 G, 1 save/1 chance).
Other Relievers of Note: RHP Jon Gray returned from injury and moved into bullpen only to have season end with shoulder surgery; RHP Josh Sborz never pitched in 2025 due to shoulder surgery recovery; RHP Jose Corniell made his MLB debut in relief the final weekend of the season.
Season Notes
The Rangers put together a new bullpen in 2025, and it largely worked. Texas’ bullpen ERA was 3.62, the fifth-best rate in baseball. Combined with the rotation, Texas’ overall ERA was the best in the Majors at 3.47. Many of the free agents that Young brought in pitched well, especially Milner, Armstrong and Webb. Martin missed time due to persistent calf injuries. Winn, a former first-round pick, emerged as the only internal option and shined as a middle reliever. Garcia was hit-and-miss as a closer/set-up man.
Closer was an issue for Texas all season. The Rangers opted not to pursue a single high-leverage ninth-inning reliever and instead brought in several pitchers that could do the job. The upside was that Texas has several high-leverage relievers. The downside was that Texas had one of the worst save conversion rates in baseball, blowing 29 saves (37 saves in 66 chances). Had Texas converted seven of those chances it would have made the playoffs.
Eight different Rangers had saves. Three had nine each. Luke Jackson was ultimately released. Robert Garcia lost the job due to control issues. Shawn Armstrong was the best of the trio and finished the season with the job.
Under Contract or Team Control
Robert Garcia, Cole Winn, Luis Curvelo, Jacob Latz
Garcia is probably the Rangers’ preferred choice to be closer. Winn has a locked in job as a middle reliever. Curvelo was a revelation at times in his MLB debut. Latz was a durable swingman and the Rangers could try to convert him into a full-time starter next season. If not, he will be their left-handed middle reliever and stand-by opener.
Free Agents
Jon Gray, Chris Martin, Danny Coulombe, Hoby Milner, Phil Maton, Shawn Armstrong
Gray is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome in his shoulder and while he’s optimistic surgery will fix the issue, retirement is a possibility. Martin, an Arlington native, turns 40 in 2026 and could also retire. Coulombe, Milner, Maton and Armstrong will all be in demand. Texas could lean toward Maton, who has closer potential, and Armstrong, who proved he could handle the role, if they want to re-sign them.
An Early 2026 Bullpen
Robert Garcia, Cole Winn, Luis Curvelo, Jacob Latz, Phil Maton, Shawn Armstrong, Josh Sborz, Jose Corniell.
The Rangers probably won’t pursue a high-level closer due to cost. That leaves them hoping they can re-sign Armstrong and/or Maton to compete with Garcia for the closer job. Texas likely wants Milner back because he’s durable and can pitch multiple innings. But he boosted his fortunes and will likely find a bigger deal. Texas will keep close tabs on Sborz, who had trouble reclaiming his velocity after shoulder surgery. Winn and Latz would be a solid 1-2 punch for middle inning relief. Curvelo could emerge as a quality set-up man. Corniell is the question mark. The highly respected prospect has been a starter most of his minor league career. Texas could attempt to let him compete for a starting job.
One name in the minor leagues to watch is another highly ranked prospect in Emiliano Teodo. The Rangers tried to convert him to a reliever in the minor leagues to mixed results. But he has excellent stuff and a high-leverage profile in the Majors.