Could Struggling Texas Rangers Slugger Adolis Garcia Be Traded at Deadline?
The Texas Rangers are hovering around the periphery of a crowded race for the three American League wild card spots.
Counting the Boston Red Sox, who currently hold the last one, there are seven teams within two games of making it to the postseason, including Texas.
The team is in the mix despite an array of disappointing seasons from several of the club's key position players.
The pitching staff has been fantastic, and while there is plenty of blame to go around amongst the hitters, outfielder Adolis Garcia has been chief among the issues, slashing .233/.281/.405 and hitting just nine home runs as of June 22.
In an article for MLB.com, writer Thomas Harrigan dove into 10 players on teams on the bubble of earning a playoff berth that could shape the deadline if their teams decide to move on.
The Rangers could add, sell or some combination of both, and if it's either of the latter two, Harrigan sees Garcia as someone who could find a new home.
"They aren’t built to be a major seller at this year’s Deadline," Harrigan wrote. "But it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Texas make the 32-year-old García available prior to his final year of arbitration eligibility in 2026."
While Garcia's production has picked up since he was benched for an entire series in early June, he has slashed .232/.284/.402 with nine home runs and 37 RBI.
Even if Garcia has had a down year, teams don't have to look too far back to see him driving a World Series run.
When the Rangers won it all in 2023, Garcia was front and center, hitting eight home runs and putting up an OPS of 1.108. On the way, he won ALCS MVP honors as he led the team past the Houston Astros.
Of course, Garcia was also playing at a far higher level in the regular season leading up to that run than he is now.
For Texas, it might make sense to make him available to get some new faces in the lineup and clubhouse to change things up, and for a contender, Garcia could represent a low-cost, high-upside option to elevate his game in October.
