Rangers History Today: A Club Record For Shutouts

On this day, the Rangers finished off one of the longest shutout streaks in team history with a win over Kansas City

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers won their fourth game in a row, all of which were by shutout.

The Rangers were trying to eke out a winning month when the Boston Red Sox came to Arlington Stadium for a three-game series. The Red Sox left town without scoring a single run.

Leading up to April 30, the Rangers beat the Red Sox, 10-0, on April 27; 9-0, on April 28; and 5-0, on April 29.

Doc Medich threw a complete-game eight-hitter for the Rangers on April 27, walking just one batter. Designated hitter Al Oliver had three hits, while third baseman Buddy Bell drove in three runs.

Then, on April 28, Ferguson Jenkins threw just three innings, but handed the ball to Steve Comer with a shutout intact. Comer ended up with the win, his second of the season, but handed the ball off to Bob Babcock for the final two innings. Center fielder Mickey Rivers and left fielder Billy Sample had three hits each for Texas.

On April 29 it was Danny Darwin’s turn, as he threw a complete-game one-hitter, with Boston’s Rick Miller claiming the only hit. Rivers had two hits for the Rangers, while right fielder Johnny Grubb drove in three runs.

So, on April 30, Rick Honeycutt took his turn to do something that no Rangers team had ever done before — record four straight shutouts.

Boston left town after the Darwin win, with Texas welcoming the Kansas City Royals to Arlington. Honeycutt got all of the offense he needed, as the Rangers scored seven runs. Rivers, Grubb, first baseman Pat Putnam and Sample all had two hits, while second baseman Bump Wills, Grubb, and Putnam each drove in two runs.

Honeycutt cruised against the reigning American League champion Royals, giving up five hits and not allowing a run.

The streak came to an end the next night with the Rangers, naturally, losing to the Royals in a shutout, 4-0.

Also on this date …

April 30, 1977: Ken Henderson hit the first inside-the park home run in Rangers history, with the feat coming at old Comiskey Park in Chicago, as White Sox pitcher Wilbur Wood gave up the homer.

