Rangers History Today: A Home Run Trifecta

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers hit back-to-back-to-back home runs for the fourth time in club history.

The contest, played on April 25, 2004, saw the Rangers wrap up a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, a win that left the Rangers tied for the top spot in the American League West. It was a slugfest, as the Rangers won, 14-8. Rangers starter Jon Wasdin didn’t get out of the fifth inning and didn’t get the win. Carlos Almanzar ended up taking the victory, pitching 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

What became notable for the Rangers was the power surge at the bottom of the order. Right fielder Kevin Mench went 4-for-5 with five runs scored and two RBI. Laynce Nix went 3-for-4 with five RBI and three runs scored. Catcher Rod Barajas went 2-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored. And first baseman Adrián González went 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored.

In the sixth inning, Nix led off the trio of home runs with a two-run shot, which just happened to be his second of the game. After that, Barajas hit his first home run of the season. That was followed by González, capping off the trifecta. All three connected for their home runs off reliever Kevin Jarvis.

Another notable piece of the puzzle was that González’s home run happened to be the first of his Major League career. It also happened to be the eighth time in MLB history that a player notched his first career home run in a back-to-back-to-back home run sequence.

For history’s sake, the Rangers’ first back-to-back-to-back home run sequence occurred August 28, 1998 in Chicago, as Juan González, Will Clark, and Iván ‘Pudge’ Rodríguez all took the White Sox over the fence in the fourth inning. Rodríguez, as it turned out, would be the one Ranger to take part of each of the first three occurrences of this in Rangers history, all in less than 12 months.

