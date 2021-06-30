Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers History Today: First Home Run By A Texas Pitcher

On this day, Bobby Witt became the first Rangers pitcher to hit a home run in a regular-season game, but it was bigger than that.
Author:
Publish date:

On this date in Texas Rangers history, pitcher Bobby Witt became the first Rangers pitcher to hit a home run in a game in team history.

The game, played on June 30, 1997, was the first year of interleague regular season play between the American League and National League. Witt, in his second stint with the Rangers, was with the team in Los Angeles to face the Dodgers.

Witt hit the home run off a future Rangers pitcher, Ismael Valdéz, and the solo shot came in one of the game’s most infamous pitchers’ parks, Dodger Stadium.

But the home run was more historic than it just being the first home run hit by a Rangers pitcher. It was the first home run hit by an American League pitcher in a regular season game since October 3, 1972, when Baltimore pitcher Roric Harrison hit one out of Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium in the first game of a doubleheader.

The next season, the AL implemented the designated hitter rule, taking pitchers out of the batting order. Between 1973 and 1997, the only time AL pitchers needed to hit were in the All-Star Game and the World Series, and only when the games were at NL parks (when the games were played by NL rules).

Witt, a former first-round pick for the Rangers, carved out a 16-year career in the Major Leagues, winning 142 games along the way. Many believed he would be the next ‘Nolan Ryan,’ but Witt was never quite that good. However, he did have a career-high 17 wins in 1990 with Ryan on the roster. In his final season, in 2001, he claimed a World Series ring with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Also on this date …

June 30, 1996: Second baseman Mark McLemore finished the month with a .472 batting average, at the time the best single-month batting average in team history.

June 30, 2005: Kevin Mench became the seventh player in Major League history to hit home runs in three consecutive innings, when he hit home runs in the fifth, sixth, and seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

USATSI_10122749_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: First Home Run By A Texas Pitcher

Jun 29, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo is greeted by his teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum.
Game Day

'He's On Another Planet Right Now': Gallo Homers Twice As Rangers Win Fourth Straight Game

Jun 23, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) talks with Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Athletics: Starting Lineups, Jose Trevino's Injury, Roster Moves

Jun 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (20) reacts after allowing a three-run home run to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux (9) during the first inning at Dodger Stadium.
News

Home Cooking & Road Woes: The Story of the 2021 Texas Rangers...So Far

Evan Carter
News

Rangers Prospects Evan Carter, Tekoah Roby To Miss Significant Time With Injuries

Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former Texas Rangers pitcher Ferguson Fergie Jenkins waves to the crowd during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers History Today: A Complete Win Over The Angels

Jun 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) hits a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Coincidence? Rangers Offense Explodes As Spin Rates Plummet Throughout MLB

David Clyde
News

Rangers History Today: David Clyde's Big League Debut

Jun 23, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Rookie Adolis García Elected As Finalist For MLB All-Star Game