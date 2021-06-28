Rangers Prospects Evan Carter, Tekoah Roby To Miss Significant Time With Injuries

The Texas Rangers farm system took a major hit as two of their 2020 draft picks will be out long-term with injuries.

The big league club may be off on Monday, but there is still bad news regarding the Texas Rangers.

Two of the Rangers 2020 draft picks, outfielder Evan Carter and right-handed pitcher Tekoah Roby, will miss significant time with injuries, per sources. Carter is dealing with a stress fracture in his back while Roby is out with an elbow sprain.

Carter, 18, is expected to be out until the beginning of September, where the club hopes he can get some games in before the conclusion of the minor league season. The club announced that Carter will be reevaluated by Dr. Jesse Even in about three weeks – next step would be beginning rehab in AZ with hope of returning to Low-A Down East.

Carter was the Rangers' second-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, has done nothing but prove the naysayers wrong since the club selected him 50th overall. He turned a lot of heads during instructs last fall, and has had a solid start in his first full professional season as one of the youngest players in all of Minor League Baseball.

Before being placed on the 7-day Injured List on June 16 with what was defined as back stiffness, Carter was slashing .236/.438/.387/.825 with two home runs, 12 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and an impressive ratio of 34 walks to 28 strikeouts.

Roby, 19, was placed on the 7-day IL on June 18 after he pitched five shutout innings against Fayetteville on June 11. The Rangers are currently working through all of the options with Roby's elbow injury. However, a source confirms that Tommy John surgery is a "real possibility" for Roby.

The Rangers selected Roby in the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft at 86th overall. Prior to the injury, Roby went 2-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in six starts for Down East. He was especially sharp in his two starts in June, giving up just one run in 10 innings with 16 strikeouts and only one walk.

Other Rangers Minor League Injuries

Catcher Sam Huff will begin an injury rehab assignment with the Rookie League Arizona Rangers on Monday with the opening of the Arizona League season. He will DH, and is not expected to catch for the remainder of the 2021 season. Huff has been on the IL all season with a left hamstring strain and then right knee surgery.

Infielder Justin Foscue, diagnosed with an intercostal neuralgia, received a cortisone shot on Friday and will start "baseball/game progression" in Arizona early this week. Foscue was the Rangers first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

RHP Tyree Thompson had internal brace surgery on right elbow today in Arlington, performed by Dr. Keith Meister.

