Rangers History Today: Hello Win Column, For the First Time

On this day in 1972, the Texas Rangers won their first game as ... The Texas Rangers, beating the California Angels

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the franchise won its first game after moving from Washington D.C. to become the Texas Rangers.

The game was on April 16, 1972, in Anaheim as the Rangers squared off with the California Angels. The Rangers were coming off a 1-0 loss to the Angels the previous night.

Pete Broberg pitched a gem for the Rangers. He threw eight innings, giving up five hits and one run, while walking four and striking out three. Paul Lindblad pitched 1/3 inning of relief, while Horacio Piña recorded the final two outs to pick up the first save of any Texas Rangers pitcher.

Broberg was in his second season with the franchise, as he came to Texas with the team after it moved from Washington after the 1971 season. Broberg ended up going 5-12 that season.

The Rangers’ batting order in their first win featured second baseman Lenny Randle, third baseman Dave Nelson, first baseman Frank Howard, catcher Dick Billings, left fielder Tom Grieve, catcher Joe Lovitto, right fielder Elliott Maddox, shortstop Toby Harrah and Broberg hitting ninth. Larry Biittner was the only pinch hitter, as he hit for Maddox and played right field.

Randle, Nelson, and Howard each had two hits for the Rangers, as they took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed. Randle, Howard, and Billings each drove in a run. Randle, Nelson, Howard, Maddox and Biittner each scored a run. Maddox had the only extra-base hit of the game.

