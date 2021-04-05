Rangers History Today: Setting The Tone For World Series Run

Today in Texas Rangers History, the Rangers started the 2010, one that end up in the World Series for the first time in team history

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers won their 2010 home opener in walk-off fashion as they began their march to the 2010 World Series.

The game was on April 5, 2010, and the Rangers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-4, at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington.

The Rangers went 90-72 for the season and claimed their first division title since 1999. They spent 154 days in first place, and built an 11-game lead by the end of the season. The season included an 11-game winning streak from June 12 to June 24.

Scott Feldman drew the start for the Rangers, going seven innings while giving up three runs and five hits. He struck out three and walked none. He gave way to Neftali Feliz, who gave up a run and two hits, followed by Darren Oliver (yes, THAT Darren Oliver) and Frank Francisco, who threw the ninth inning and earned the win.

Toronto’s Shawn Marcus started for the Blue Jays and threw seven strong innings, giving up three runs on two hits. Jason Frasor ended up taking the loss in relief.

Designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero and outfielder Nelson Cruz each had two hits. Cruz hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, one that tied the game at 3-3 and broke up Marcus’ no-hit bid. After the Blue Jays scored a run in the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead, the Rangers found a way to win it in the ninth inning.

Infielder Michael Young started the rally with a leadoff double off Frasor. After outfielder Josh Hamilton struck out, Guerrero singled to move Young to third base. With runners at the corners, Cruz hit a bloop double down the right-field line and Young scored to tie the game. The Blue Jays chose to load the bases by intentionally walking infielder Chris Davis. That led to a walk-off RBI single by catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

The Rangers had a tepid April, going 11-12, but picked up steam in May by grabbing the AL West lead and keeping it nearly the rest of the season before their incredible postseason run.

Also on this date …

April 5, 1993: The Rangers opened the season on the road in Baltimore against the Orioles, winning 7-4 in Kevin Kennedy’s debut as manager. Craig Lefferts got the start and took the win for Texas, while Rick Sutcliffe took the loss for the Orioles. Outfielder Juan González and infielder Dean Palmer each homered twice for the Rangers, as both drove in three runs.

April 5, 1999: The Rangers opened the season at home as the defending AL West champions and lost to Detroit, 11-5, in front of 46,650 at The Ballpark in Arlington. Rick Helling started for the Rangers and took the loss, giving up seven runs (five earned). Brian Moehler took the win for the Tigers. Outfielder Juan González went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in, while infielder Lee Stevens homered for the Rangers.

April 5, 2002: The Rangers opened the home portion of their schedule, losing to the Anaheim Angels, 5-1, at the Ballpark in Arlington. Ismael Valdéz pitched eight innings for the Rangers, but took the loss, giving up only two runs and five hits. Gabe Kapler was the only Rangers player with two hits. Carl Everett drove in the Rangers’ only run.

April 5, 2003: The Rangers opened the season on the road at Oakland, losing 5-4. Kenny Rogers drew the start of the Rangers, but finished with a no-decision as Jeff Nelson took the loss in relief. Michael Young and Brad Fullmer each had two hits. The game was Alfonso Soriano’s debut with the Rangers.

April 5, 2005: The Rangers opened the season at the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, losing 3-2. Mark Teixeira had two hits, including a home run for the Rangers. Alfonso Soriano and Gary Matthews Jr. also had two hits each. Ryan Drese drew the start and took the loss for the Rangers.

April 5, 2013: The Rangers opened the home portion of their schedule with a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Derek Holland started for the Rangers, but Tanner Scheppers took the win in relief, while Joe Nathan took the save. Nelson Cruz had three hits in the game, as did A.J. Pierzynski. Adrián Beltré hit his first home run of the season and had two hits. Ian Kinsler had two hits.

