Rangers Monday Home Opener: What You Need To Know

Here's what every Texas Rangers fan needs to know ahead of Monday's home opener.

The Texas Rangers will open their 50th home season against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, April 5 at 3:05 p.m.

All 30 Rangers home games in 2020 were played without fans in the park due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While fans were permitted for the National League Championship Series and World Series, Monday will mark the first time that fans will be permitted to attend a Rangers game at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers have opened their ballpark to its full capacity of 40,300 for Monday's home opener.

This will be the fourth time that the Rangers have opened at home with Toronto, and Texas has won on all previous three meetings, most recently on April 5, 2010 at then Rangers Ballpark in Arlington.

The Rangers are 25-24 all-time in their season’s first game in Arlington (12-10 at Arlington Stadium; 12-14 at Globe Life Park in Arlington; 1-0 at Globe Life Field).

Ticket Availability

As of Saturday morning, a very limited amount of tickets remain for Monday's home opener. Tickets can be purchased at texasrangers.com, by calling 972RANGERS, or at the Globe Life Field Box Office, which is located at the Southeast Entrance of the park.

Gates and Parking

The Globe Life Field parking lots will open at 11:30 a.m. and no tailgating will be permitted. The Globe Life Field gates open at 12 noon. The Rangers will take batting practice from 12:10-1:10 p.m. followed by the Blue Jays from 1:10-2:00 p.m. The opening day ceremonies, including team introductions, will start at 2:35 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

Scheduled Giveaway

The first 20,000 fans, 21 and older entering Globe Life Field on Monday will receive a 2021 Rangers Magnetic Schedule.

Health And Safety Protocols

Masks will be required for all fans attending games at Globe Life Field except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. Here is the full list of health and safety protocols for all 2021 games, provided by the Rangers:

Masks will be required for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. That includes all concourse areas and when entering Globe Life Field.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

Globe Life Field will again be cashless, as it was for 2020 events. All tickets will be digital and only credit cards will be accepted at concession stands and retail locations.

Safe distancing will be enforced at ingress/egress, on concourses, and in concession lines, retail locations, and restrooms.

For entries, concessions stands and restrooms, distance markers are in place to remind guests to keep a safe distance from others. Standing areas behind seats along the main concourse are marked as unavailable at this time. Signage is in place throughout the building to remind everyone of the best practices of wearing a mask, washing your hands and keeping distance when possible.

No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children. Single compartment purses and wallets smaller than 5” x 9” will also be allowed.

The Rangers worked with Major League Baseball to finalize health and safety protocols as it pertains to the seating bowl and the playing field at Globe Life Field. This includes the installation of plexiglass behind both dugouts and bullpens.

Pre-Game Events

Ceremonial First Pitch

Several frontline heroes will join Texas governor Greg Abbott for the ceremonial first pitch. The individuals will represent healthcare workers, teachers and educators, and the U.S. military.

"The Rangers plan to show their sincere appreciation throughout the 2021 season to these local frontline heroes who have worked long hours and made many sacrifices for the good of the community," the club said in a press release.

"On Thursday, the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation announced details for the Rangers Reliever Program, which will recognize heroes across Texas. Nominees will have the chance to win the “Globe Life Field Experience,” which includes two tickets to a Texas Rangers regular-season game and in-game recognition. Nominations, which began being accepted today. are open to all Texas residents, 18 years of age or older, who give their resources and time to aid the community, including first responders, military and medical personnel, teachers, grocery store workers, and more."

Moment of Silence

Prior to the performance of the National Anthems, the Rangers will observe a moment of silence in memory of two iconic figures and friends of the organization: Country singing legend and a member of Rangers ownership group Charley Pride, who passed away on December 12, 2020 at age 86, and former Major League player and American League President Dr. Bobby Brown, who died on March 25, 2021 at age 96.

National Anthems and God Bless America

Saxaphonist Paul Rogers, the founder of the local jazz band Natural Change, will perform the Star Spangled Banner. Michael Borts, who has performed National Anthems hundreds of times in Major League parks, will sing live O Canada. .

The National Anthems will be preceded by a live performance of Texas, Our Texas by Joel Lagrone.

During the seventh inning stretch, God Bless America will be sung live by country singer and songwriter Coffey Anderson.

Flyover

A flyover of F-16’s from the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth will follow the National Anthems. With the current weather forecast for Monday, the Globe Life Field roof is expected to be open.

