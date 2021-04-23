Rangers History Today: Six-Inning Salvation

On this date in Texas Rangers history, reliever Horacio Piña recorded the longest save in Major League history at the time.

The contest, played on April 23, 1972, pitted the Rangers against the California Angels. The Rangers won the game, 5-2, driven by the offense of first baseman Don Mincher, who went just 1-for-5, but hit a three-run home run in the first inning. From there, the Rangers never trailed.

But the Rangers had pitching troubles from the start. Bill Gogolewski, the starter, recorded one out. He gave up three hits and one run and he received a quick pull from manager Ted Williams. Reliever Jim Panther came in and put out the fire and threw the next 2 2/3 innings, giving up just three hits and a run. By that point, the Rangers were leading 5-2 after three innings, which ended up being the final margin of the game. So Panther ended up getting the victory.

In came Piña.

He threw the final six innings of the game and put together a fine pitching line — four hits, five strikeouts and one walk. At the time, it was not only the longest save in MLB history, it was the second save of Piña’s season, and 1972 was by far his best season as a reliever. He had 15 saves that season for Texas, the high water mark of an eight-year MLB career that saw him save just 38 career games. He actually spent a year with California in 1974.

Piña’s record stood until September 3, 2002, when another Rangers pitcher took it over — Joaquín Benoit. He relieved Todd Van Poppel after two innings and threw spotless relief after that, giving up just one hit.

Another footnote from that Piña save? The Angels pitcher that took the loss was future Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan. He allowed all five runs that day, but only gave up five hits and walked one. Strikeouts? An uncharacteristic two.

Also on this date …

April 23, 1989: Nolan Ryan throws a one-hitter in Toronto. Ryan was on the verge of what would have been his sixth no-hitter, but Nelson Liriano broke up the no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning. While Ryan did throw two no-hitters with the Rangers, he also threw two additional one-hitters — June 3, 1989, against Seattle, and April 26, 1990, against the Chicago White Sox.

