Rangers Recall Super Utilityman for Red Sox Series Finale, Veteran Heads to IL
Super utilityman Ezequiel Duran is back with the Texas Rangers after being recalled prior to Thursday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
The Rangers made the announcement Thursday morning. Duran, who was at Triple-A Round Rock, fills the 26-man roster spot vacated by outfielder Kevin Pillar, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation (retroactive to May 4) prior to Wednesday’s game at Boston.
The Rangers have been busy on this road trip, recalling Evan Carter earlier this week.
Duran, who turns 26 on May 22, is making his third stint with the Rangers this season. He was on the club from Opening Day-April 7 and April 9-19. The utilityman was tearing it up with Round Rock hitting .345 (19-55) with four home runs, six doubles, four RBI, four walks, 13 runs scored, and a 1.063 OPS in 14 games since being optioned by Texas on April 20.
Duran ranked among the Pacific Coast League leaders in home runs (T3rd), runs (4th), OPS (6th), and doubles (T6th) since April 22 (min. 50 plate appearances). He made 10 starts at shortstop and four starts at third base with the Express this season, converting all of his 38 total chances.
The Dominican Republic native was on Texas’ Opening Day roster for the third consecutive season and has played in seven games for the Rangers in 2025, appearing at third base (3 games/2 starts), first base (1 game/start), shortstop (1 game), second base (1 game) and pitcher (1 game), while going 0-for-14 with one RBI and four strikeouts at the plate. Duran owns a career .253 average with 22 home runs and 92 RBI in 279 games across four MLB seasons, all with Texas, from 2022-25.
With Thursday’s transaction, the Rangers have 39 players on the club’s Major League roster, along with three players (Cody Bradford, Jon Gray, Josh Sborz) on the 60-day injured list.