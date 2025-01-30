Rangers Sports Network: Everything You Need to Know for Next Season
The Texas Rangers formally rolled out the Rangers Sports Network during a press conference on Wednesday, providing a complete picture of the initial service for Rangers fans during the 2025 season.
Much of that had already been released during the month, but the press conference, along with web sites the Rangers are maintaining, filled in many of the blanks that fans had about the new service, which replaces Diamond Sports Group’s Bally Sports Southwest.
Here’s are the most important questions Rangers fans, both in-market and out-of-market, will probably have about games being broadcast in 2025.
What is Rangers Sports Network?
The Texas Rangers have created Rangers Sports Network (RSN) to carry its games for the 2025 season on linear, satellite and streaming formats. The franchise received its broadcast rights back after the 2024 season during DSG’s bankruptcy proceedings. Instead of partnering with a third-party or MLB, the team will broadcast the games themselves, which means handling everything from production to distribution.
How Do I Watch?
Linear Cable/Satellite
RSN is for fans in the Rangers’ designated market area (here’s a link to know if you’re in-market or out-of-market).
For those in market, the Rangers have partnered with DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, AT&T/U-Verse and Spectrum for linear distribution and satellite distribution. The individual channels are:
DirecTV: 677
U-Verse: 1752 (HD)/752 (SD)
Spectrum TV App/Xumo: 448
For Rangers fans who want to determine if their local provider is carrying Rangers games, the team has provided this link to check.
Over-The-Air
The Rangers will offer over-the-air games for the first time in more than a decade. The initial package will be 15 games, mostly Friday home games, starting with the Texas-Boston game on March 28. The rest will be announced later.
Those games will be carried in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KDAF cw33.
For those not in the DFW area, per the Rangers, “Rangers Sports Network has agreements with Nexstar Media Group and Gray Media, both of which control several OTA stations throughout Rangers television territory in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.”
Click here to learn more about markets and channels.
Streaming
For those that have cut the cord, the Rangers are partnering with the Victory app to broadcast games on Victory+, which was announced earlier this month. The streaming options include: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, Vizio, Google TV, Apple IOS Devices, Android Mobile Devices and Amazon Mobile Devices.
For fans in the Rangers’ television territory a full season pass can be purchased for $100, which includes designated spring training games.
This is a direct-to-consumer option (DTC) and something that wasn’t previously available. If fans wanted to stream games last season, for example, it had to have a subscription to a cable provider that partnered with DSG to broadcast Rangers games and then stream through the Bally app.
However, fans that have a linear provider that partners with RSN will be able to authenticate through Victory+ to stream. So, fans won’t need both to watch games (or be double-charged).
What About Other Streamers?
Victory+ is the streaming service for the Rangers. It doesn’t appear the team will partner with another streaming service, at least this season. It was previously reported as a multi-year agreement.
How Many Games Can I Watch?
The Rangers listed the number as approximately 150. Games broadcast by national outlets like ESPN, Fox and TBS, along with the postseason, won’t be carried by RSN or Victory+.
What if I Don’t Live in the Rangers’ TV Market?
The same rules apply for Rangers fans that live outside the designated market. They can sign up for the MLB.tv package.
For fans that are in-market and sign up for MLB.tv, they will be able to watch games for every other MLB team EXCEPT the Rangers. So, MLB.tv is not a solution for in-market viewers.
Who’s Calling Games?
Dave Raymond will remain the play-by-play voice. Former Rangers players Mike Bascik and David Murphy will be the primary game analysts. Emily Jones will return to the dugout, but in a reduced role. Laura Stickells, who is currently working for NESN, will be the other dugout reporter.
The Rangers will produce their own pre-game and post-game show. Jared Sandler, who has been with the radio team on 105.3 The Fan, will host those shows and they will be simulcast on The Fan. Former Rangers fan favorite Elvis Andrus will serve as a pre-game and post-game analyst on select broadcasts. Other analysts are to be determined.
Eric Nadel and Matt Hicks will remain the primary radio voices for the Rangers. Sandler will continue to call games on the radio as well.
Is This It?
As of this writing, yes. The Rangers noted on their TV site that they will add cable partners, satellite partners, over-the-air partners as they reach agreements. So, the organization will likely continue to find partners as the offseason blends into the regular season. Click here to stay up to date.