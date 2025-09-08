Rangers Star Bullpen Arm Discusses Team's Mentality Heading Into Postseason Push
The Texas Rangers have had a relatively competitive 2025 season, posting a 74-70 record and remaining in the hunt for an American League Wild Card spot. With a few weeks left in the regular season, the Rangers sit 1.5 games out of a position for a postseason push, behind the Seattle Mariners, with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees not much further out of reach ahead.
It is going to be a tough journey for that final spot in the Ppostseason for Texas, but the good news is that they have been scaling upwards recently, with a 7-3 record over their last 10 games. It is clear that a strong run of games is needed, and reliever Shawn Armstrong recently discussed the team's mentality heading into the mid-September stretch.
What Did Armstrong Have to Say About the Team's Mentality Moving Forward?
In a recent interview with Foul Territory, Armstrong had quite a few different points to make, but the primary focus was that the team is all-in on making a postseason run and that the expectation is for the franchise to be competitive year in and year out. He started off with the following:
"We're not a hoorah team, y'know, like as far as that goes, and obviously we have guys that are at times, like García's homers and stuff like that, and big time situations, it fires us up. But I think that it's more of the standard that the front office has set for us, and that's the expectation to win, and I think that with the resume that our guys do have, and coming off the 2023 World Series, and then last year not being the season they wanted after winning a World Series.
"DeGrom, Eovaldi, those guys, they're not big hoorah guys either, the expectation when they get the ball is to get a 'W', and whenever things don't go their way, they're right back in the pen, the next day, talking about their deliveries, scouting reports, tipping pitches, whatever it may be, trying to find the next advantage to win the next baseball game."
Following that up, he discussed that this expectation placed on the team was reiterated by "C.Y.", President of Baseball Operations Chris Young, when discussing his contract previously:
"...So yeah, I mean I wouldn't say that it's anything like that, I just think that it's an expectation, it's the standard, and that's something that whenever I sign, C.Y. expressed from the first conversation on is that we're here to win a World Series, we're here to win baseball games.
"That's our expectation, there's no like, if we make the playoffs, if we get there, it's like, we're here to win."
This is the right mentality to have for any franchise, obviously, but it is good to hear that it is organization-wide, and there is no wavering in their message despite being out of the postseason at the moment.
The whole team has one goal: to make a World Series run once again, and with the talent they have on the roster, they believe they can by going out and doing their jobs every day.